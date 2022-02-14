23 C
Ehteraz update: what you need to know

By Hazar Kilani

Source: The Peninsula

The Covid-19 screening app Ehteraz has released a new update today, and there are some notable changes.

You may have woken up only to realise that the golden frame on your Ehteraz app is gone. Well, you’re not alone.The update removed the gold frame for those who took their second dose more than nine months ago.

The latest version of the app now adds a ‘recovered’ label instead of the gold frame for those who recently contracted and recovered form the virus.

Individuals who have recovered from Covid-19, and have an offi­cial test result from a ministry-approved medical centre, are given nine months validity of immunity. They are also eligible for the same privileges as vaccinated people under the current Covid-19 rules.

