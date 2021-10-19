Elegancia Group signs sponsorship deal with Qatar Club

The three-season deal between Elegancia Group and Qatar Club has been hailed as a positive move for the community.
Qatar Club and Elegancia Group signed a sponsorship whereby Elegancia Group will be the main sponsor of the first football team of Qatar Club for three seasons.
The agreement was signed by Vice president of Qatar Club Sheikh Suhaim bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani and Managing Director of Elegancia Group Ramez Al-Khayat last week.
Sheikh Suhaim bin Abdulaziz praised this sponsorship agreement and Elegancia Group’s contribution to sports initiatives and teams.
He also emphasised the importance of maintaining fruitful cooperation which has a positive impact on the community, calling on local companies in different sectors to take similar initiatives as part of their corporate social responsibility.
“There is no doubt that being a sponsor to Qatar Club, one of the most important clubs in The State Qatar, is a very beneficial opportunity for our group,” Chairman of Elegancia Group Moataz Al-Khayat said.
“This type of initiative allows us to add value to society which is one of the guiding principles of the group,” he added.
