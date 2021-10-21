35 C
Doha
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Employers to provide non-Qatari employees with health insurance, ministry rules

By Farah AlSharif

A newly approved law in Qatar stipulates that health insurance is now mandatory for visitors and expats alike.

A mandatory health insurance system will be implemented for all expats and visitors to Qatar, according to a new law concerning healthcare, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) confirmed on Tuesday.

The insurance coverage policy stipulates the provision of basic health care services to workers through care providers in government and private health facilities.

Qatar closes largest vaccination centre as 83% of population inoculated

This puts an obligation on employers to provide non-Qatari employees with health insurance through companies registered with MoPH.

The law, will come into effect six months after its issuance and publishing in the Official Gazette by April 2022.

During this time, services will continue to be provided to all residents, and details related to the application of the law and the health insurance system will be available to the public in the next coming days.

The new insurance system is expected to develop the health sector as well as services provided to the public through tackling and alleviating challenges imposed on the health care sector due to Qatar’s steady population growth.

It is also expected to reduce waiting times in government-run health facilities in Qatar and provide appointments for medical consultations easily and quickly in order to meet the health and safety needs of patients while also maintaining the highest level of quality.

