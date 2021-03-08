Empowering shows to watch on International Women’s Day

These shows will inspire you on this year’s International Women’s Day.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, we’ve put together a list of shows and movies that will leave you feeling inspired and empowered.

The shows, listed in no particular order, celebrate women, tackle relevant issues and focus on women’s rights to remind you of your journey.

Moxie

Keen to watch inspirational rebellious women fight sexism at school? Then it’s time to watch Netflix’s new Amy Poehler-directed movie, Moxie.

The #8 trending show in Qatar follows a girl that gets inspired by her mother’s teenage stories. The girl establishes an ‘anonymous’ party at her school called ‘Moxie’ that is designed to call out sexism and patriarchy.

Will the girls win? You’ll have to grab some popcorn and hit play to watch the whole story.

The Queen’s Gambit

Are you enthralled by talented and successful female characters? Anya Taylor-Joy’s character in The Queen’s Gambit will definitely impress you.

In the show, Beth Harmon becomes interested in playing chess while living in an orphanage. Her unbelievable intelligence gets her an opportunity of a lifetime, but of course, she finds herself being underestimated by men for being a girl.

Wadjda

Wadjda is the first ever Saudi-produced film to to be directed by a woman.

The film, by Haifaa Al-Mansour, tells the story of a rebellious Saudi girl, who enters a school competition just to win enough money to buy her dream bicycle.

However, in her society riding bicycles is a taboo act that is not deemed to be feminine. Follow Wadjda’s journey as she battled cultural norms.

9 to 5

Ready to watch another positive-female film to keep the feminist energy rolling? Here’s a one of a kind movie depicting the movement that progressed women’s workplace rights.

This one is not a Netflix show; however, it’s one of the most popular series of all time.

9 to 5 is an office satire following three female secretaries who are constantly harassed by their boss. This forces them to finally seek revenge – and what better way than kidnapping him and taking over his business? Problem solved.

Firefly Lane

Here’s a women-support-women show to all the girls that need a little push out there.

The newly-released Netflix series follows two female best friends who derive strength from their decades-long friendship.

Tully and Kate meet as teenagers and remain in each others’ lives through college and careers.

Regardless of their polar opposite personalities, they encourage each other to challenge themselves.

What Men Want

What women want to watch is What Men Want.

The lead character is the only woman in a male-dominated sports agency. Soon enough she discovers a new ability to hear men’s thoughts and uses it to succeed and win over men that underestimated her for being the only female.

This one’s a must-watch fun movie that will switch on the girl power in you.

Unbelievable

This one is inspired by a true story, Merritt Wever and Toni Colette play the role of two witty female detectives that eventually connect the dots found in several rape cases to reveal the criminal’s identity.

In addition to Wever and Colette, Kaitlyn Dever fearlessly plays a young survivor of sexual assault named Marie, who is not believe by anyone when she reveals her story.

What/If

Netflix’s What/If is an anthology series about Anne Montgomery, a ruthless venture capitalist who will do anything to win at her business deals.

Anne is the definition of women’s power and determination. Find out more on your television screen!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

This Netflix comedy show is one with a resounding message sprinkled throughout its theme song: “females are strong as hell!”

The show follows the adventure of Ellie Kemper who stars as Kimmy, a woman who manages to escape captivity then navigate the modern world after 15 years spent in a bunker.

The series features some inspiring strong female characters such as Jane Krakowski and Titus Burgess.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones

Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones is a superhero-turned-investigator-kind of series that is pretty thrilling.

The phenomenal show addresses issues such as sexual harassment and the heroic lead is not like any private investigator.

Thanks to superhuman abilities she developed in a freak accident that killed her parents, Jessica is able to go a step further in defending other women.

Are you currently hooked on a show? What’s the most inspiring show you’ve watched? Let us know in the comments below!