England’s Willstrop reaches last 16 in Qatar Classic with smashing Round 2 win

By Menatalla Ibrahim

James Willstrop in action against Greg Lobban. [PSA World Tour]

James Willstrop through to last 16 in Qatar Classic 2020.

After an intense win against Scotland’s World No. 22 Greg Lobban, James Willstrop reached the last 16 of the Qatar Classic at the PSA World Tour Platinum in Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha.

Winner of the 2005 Qatar Classic Willstrop beat Scotland’s Lobban by 11-7, 13-15, 11-7, 11-7 scoreline, heading to the third round with his head held high. 

In the first game, the English athlete pushed through and secured his one-game lead. But shortly after, Lobban saved two game balls and pushed it to tie-break. Willstrop recovered fast and deployed his witty tricks to win the third and fourth rounds a well-earned win.

Al-Tamimi kicks off with a win at Qatar Classic squash tournament.

“I thought the quality was really good by both of us and I had to play so well, but I was just finding today that I couldn’t find the opportunities at all,” said  Willstrop.

“There were so many rallies down that left side that I couldn’t get a chance because the accuracy on the length was so good. I thought it was a great game and he was unbelievably tough to beat.”

For the third round on Wednesday, Willstrop is expected to face Egyptian champion Tarek Momen. 

The winner of the tournament will have a chance to go home with $175,000, along with the championship title.

To ensure everyone’s safety and that health precautionary measures are adhered to, this year’s tournament has a limited number of spectators. However, fans can enjoy all the actions live on SquashTV.

In the last 15 years, Qatar has hosted more than 500 major international sports events, conferences and training camps – including the 15th edition of the Asian Games in 2006.

