‘Enthusiastic’ volunteers needed for Qatar’s historic FIFA Arab Cup 2021

Want to get some voluntary work under your belt? There’s no better opportunity than at the FIFA Arab Cup 2021!

Organisers of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 are calling on residents of Qatar to volunteer at the historic upcoming event, the Supreme Committee confirmed

The tournament, due to take place later this year, requires volunteers aged 18 and above to support a range of operations, including spectator services, hospitality, broadcasting and media, among others, a press release said.

“We are looking for enthusiastic and dedicated people to support the staging of this historic event. Volunteers are a key part of any tournament – they help to create an exciting atmosphere through their engagement with thousands of fans,” Rasha Al Qarni, the SC’s Human Resources Executive Director, said.

“In addition, volunteers gain valuable experience and develop new skills – all while meeting like-minded people and helping Qatar to deliver a global event which will significantly help the country finalise preparations for the World Cup next year,” she added.

Volunteers will receive full training, tournament accreditation as well as a branded uniform, and will be provided with a meal as well as means to access public transport to attend their shifts.

The callout said volunteers must be fluent in English, though Arabic would be considered an advantage.

They must also be available for a minimum of eight shifts that will spread across weekdays and weekends during for the entirety of the tournament in December.

Each shift will last approximately eight hours each.

“This is a great opportunity to be part of an international tournament and increase your chances of being chosen as a volunteer for next year’s FIFA World Cup,” Al Qarni added.

The long-awaited tournament will be held at the end of 2021 and is seen as a vital opportunity to test operations and facilities a year before Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup.

Matches will take place at six Qatar stadiums, most of which are complete, while others are in the final stages of construction.

The finals of the Arab Cup 2021 and the 2022 World Cup are set to take place on the same date, 18 December, but one year apart. This also comes in conjunction with Qatar’s National Day.

The 23 nations participating in the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 are Qatar (host nation), Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

