38.2 C
Doha
Monday, August 2, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

‘Essence of sportsmanship’: World reacts to Tamberi-Barshim 2020 Olympics win

By Farah AlSharif

-

Top Stories
Source: Currently AT&T by Yahoo

The world watched as Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim decided to split the gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics high jump.

Team Qatar athlete Mutaz Barshim jumped a distance of 2.37 meters at the men’s high jump event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, tying with his competitor Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi.

When approached by Olympic officials, a solution was offered. The two could compete in a jump-off to determine the winner. However, without any hesitation, Qatar’s Barshim asked if they could instead have “two golds”.

When the Olympics official confirmed it was possible, both ecstatic athletes leaped in each others arms to celebrate the historic win.

While the world watched this iconic moment in awe, the relationship between the two is actually a lot deeper than that moment. Barshim won Qatar’s second-ever Olympics gold medal alongside one of his closest friends, on and off the track.

World renowned performance coach, author, and lecturer Steve Magness called it ‘the best moment of the Olympics.’ Author Andrew Fidel Fernando echoed the sentiment, saying it was his favourite moment of the Games.

Read also: Mutaz Barshim wins gold in men’s high jump at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Sports writer Jeff Pearlman commented on the sight, sayingI am in absolute love with this moment. Can we PLEASE bottle this and spread everywhere? The goodness. The love. The humanity. Please.”

“My two new favourite athletes: @mutazbarshim and @gianmarcotamber #Olympics2021″ he added to his Twitter.

Political columnist and author Gavan Reilly called the sight of Barshim and Tamberi splitting the win as “the true essence of sportsmanship.”

Friends, on and off the track

Tamberi and Barshim share a solid gold friendship. The two have been good friends for some time, with Barshim supporting Tamberi when he suffered a near career-ending injury in 2016.

“With Mutaz especially I built a great relationship. I remember, I went from Ostrava to Paris, and I did badly in Paris, really awful. I couldn’t clear my opening height. I was feeling frustrated, because I didn’t know whether I’d ever get back to the shape I was in in 2016,” wrote Tamberi to Spikes World Athletics in 2018.

After his performance in Paris, Tamberi retreated to his room, disappointed and saddened, not wanting to converse with any of the other athletes.

A day later, he hears a knock on his door. “Gimbo. Gimbo, please I want to talk to you,” said Barshim eagerly at Tamberi’s door. At first, the Italian athlete wanted to be left alone, but Brashim persisted.

“So I gave in and let him in. We talked. I cried in front of him. He tried to calm me down, and told me what he had to say,” wrote Tamberi.

“He is one of my best friends, not only on the track, but outside the track. We work together. This is a dream come true. It is the true spirit, the sportsman spirit, and we are here delivering this message,” said Barshim after the two split the win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:19

The Round Up | 1 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top headlines on #TheRoundUp this Sunday: 🔴 Al Jazeera goes live in Cairo for first time in 8 years 🇹🇷 Qatar sends Lekhwiya search and rescue...
Read more
News

Qatar Charity builds homes for struggling families in Pakistan

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar Charity is continuing its efforts to uplift the living standards of underprivileged communities all around the world. Qatar Charity (QC) has built two houses...
Read more
Sports

Golden Boot: Qatar’s Almoez Ali named 2021 Gold Cup top scorer

Farah AlSharif - 0
The Qatari national team scored a total of 12 goals in 5 matches during the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Qatar's national team made some noise...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Outrage over Qatar’s new quarantine requirements for six Asian countries

Farah AlSharif - 0
Vaccinated travellers from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Philippines must hotel quarantine for two days upon arrival to Qatar.  The Ministry of...

Qatar extends Phase 3 Covid-19 restrictions for extra month

COVID-19

8 facts you need to know about Qatar’s landscape

Culture

Qatar Airways pilot sues Transport for London after ‘loose sign’ accident

News

‘Essence of sportsmanship’: World reacts to Tamberi-Barshim 2020 Olympics win

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.