Essential or non-essential? These services have gone virtual at PHCC clinics

By Hala Abdallah

Non-essential clinic appointments are no longer being conducted face to face at PHCC health centres.

All non-essential consultations with doctors from the the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) are now being held via phone, in view of current coronavirus developments in Qatar.

PHCC divided its multiple health services into two categories: essential services and non-essential services.  

The medical health entity shifted all non-essential clinic appointments to virtual consultations, starting from February 14.

In an updated document on its health services, PHCC provided a list of services which will be considered as non-essential and another list of essential services. 

The non-essential services include the following:

  • Geriatric memory clinic
  • Physiotherapy
  • Well woman
  • Cancer screening
  • Minor procedures
  • Smoking cessation
  • Adolescent health
  • SMART clinics
  • Wellness services
  • Dental screening
  • Health educators
  • Family planning
  • NCD
  • Dermatology
  • ENT
  • Ophthalmology
  • Optometry
  • Audiology
  • General Pediatric
  • Integrated psychiatry
  • Support clinic
  • Cardiology
  • Dental general
  • MCH
  • Dietician
  • CDC

It also stated that all booked face to face appointments of non-essential services will be converted to telephone consultations. 

However, essential services will still be conducted through face to face appointments, though at a limited capacity across all its health centres. 

The following services are considered as essential:

  • Family Medicine face to face
  • Dental face to face
  • Well Baby
  • Pre-marital
  • Ultrasound (obs/gynae) and abdominal
  • Walk-in for Dental
  • Walk-in for FMM
  • Urgent Care
  • Medical commission
  • Home care services
  • ALL Virtual services 

“The PHCC has also dedicated two of its health centres as test and hold centres as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” it stated in a statement.

The two testing centres are Rawdat Al Khail Health Centre and Umm Slal Health Centre.

However, COVID-19 tests will also be available in all other PHCC health centres for suspected cases.

“Patients with mild or moderate symptoms of coronavirus should dial 16000 and will be directed to one the screening units at the PHCC COVID-19 designated health centres where they will be tested and isolated, and will receive the results from healthcare professionals as soon as samples are tested,” the health body said.

