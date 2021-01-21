21 C
Doha
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Travel

Etihad Airways, FlyDubai to resume Doha flights

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top StoriesBusinessTravel
Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Etihad Airways and FlyDubai say daily flights to Doha will resume operation, while Qatar Airways announces a relaunch of UAE flights in a few days.

UAE-based airlines Etihad Airways and FlyDubai said passenger flights to Qatar will recommence after a three-year blockade that imposed stifling travel restrictions.

Subject to government approval, Etihad Airways will operate a daily Airbus A320 and a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to the Gulf state from next month.

Dubai-based carrier FlyDubai said it would launch two daily flights to Doha from as early as January 26. 

Sharjah-based Air Arabia resumed flights to Doha on Monday while Emirates has yet to announce its plans.

Earlier this week, Qatar Airways announced in a tweet that it will be relaunching services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi later this month.

The resumption of travel between the GCC member states comes after the signing of the Al-Ula declaration at the 41st annual summit.

“With ties between the UAE and Qatar restored, the restarting of passenger services between the two capitals will once again support the growth of trade and tourism between the two nations,” said Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group.

Read also: Qatar to resume flights to UAE from next week 

“Adding a new destination to Etihad’s network during the COVID-19 pandemic is another step towards the gradual expansion of normal scheduled services to more cities across the airline’s global network,” he added.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut all ties with Doha and imposed an illegal land, air and sea blockade on Qatar. The dispute came to an end earlier this month with the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration in Saudi Arabia.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

‘Loyal to local’: Majority of Qatar residents to shun incoming GCC products

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Questions regarding local preferences for various products have emerged in recent weeks, as GCC member states prepare to resume trade.  Residents of Qatar have grown...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

More than 500 surgeries conducted at Hamad’s Heart Hospital last year

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Despite pandemic challenges, medical professionals at Hamad Medical Corporation were able to save hundreds of lives last year. HMC’s Heart Hospital performed a total...
Read more
Sports

Qatar to take on Denmark in handball world championship

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar's national handball team will meet its Danish counterpart on Thursday in the 27th IHF Men's World Championship in Cairo, Egypt.  Asian champions Qatar will...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

DN Special Reports

A Doha News Special! On set with Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie...

Sana Hussain - 0
Doha News sits down with Hollywood producer Guy Ritchie in an exclusive interview where we talk all things film-making.  Award-winning English film director, producer and...

Bahrain seizes 130 properties belonging to Qatar’s royal family

Top Stories

Ready for picnics? 5 new parks to open in Doha

New On The Scene

Mandatory hotel quarantine exemptions updated: health ministry

COVID-19

FIFA Club World Cup tickets on presale

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.