Etihad Airways, FlyDubai to resume Doha flights

Etihad Airways and FlyDubai say daily flights to Doha will resume operation, while Qatar Airways announces a relaunch of UAE flights in a few days.

UAE-based airlines Etihad Airways and FlyDubai said passenger flights to Qatar will recommence after a three-year blockade that imposed stifling travel restrictions.

Subject to government approval, Etihad Airways will operate a daily Airbus A320 and a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to the Gulf state from next month.

Dubai-based carrier FlyDubai said it would launch two daily flights to Doha from as early as January 26.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia resumed flights to Doha on Monday while Emirates has yet to announce its plans.

Earlier this week, Qatar Airways announced in a tweet that it will be relaunching services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi later this month.

The resumption of travel between the GCC member states comes after the signing of the Al-Ula declaration at the 41st annual summit.

“With ties between the UAE and Qatar restored, the restarting of passenger services between the two capitals will once again support the growth of trade and tourism between the two nations,” said Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group.

Read also: Qatar to resume flights to UAE from next week

“Adding a new destination to Etihad’s network during the COVID-19 pandemic is another step towards the gradual expansion of normal scheduled services to more cities across the airline’s global network,” he added.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut all ties with Doha and imposed an illegal land, air and sea blockade on Qatar. The dispute came to an end earlier this month with the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration in Saudi Arabia.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube