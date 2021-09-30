EU to open mission in Doha next year: official

The official did not provide a specific date for the inauguration of the office in Doha.
The European Union is preparing to open a mission in Doha next year, the Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told a presser in the Gulf state on Thursday.
سمو الأمير المفدى يستقبل بمكتبه في الديوان الأميري، سعادة جوزيب بوريل الممثل الأعلى للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية والسياسية الأمنية ونائب رئيس المفوضية الأوروبية والوفد المرافق. https://t.co/g2kl3EGsI3 pic.twitter.com/9Pw1zd39HO
— الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) September 30, 2021
“Qatar is a good friend of Europe…and we work jointly on several regional issues. But I agree that there’s the potential to do more on a regional level and globally,” said Borell at the press conference with Doha’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
The two diplomats met earlier today to discuss various issues of common concern in the region and beyond, namely the latest developments in Afghanistan and the 2015 nuclear accord.
Borell and his delegation also met with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan during the visit to the Gulf state.