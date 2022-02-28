18 C
Doha
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports News

European countries call for Russia to be banned from 2022 World Cup

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

NewsTop Stories
Source: Ben Sutherland via Flickr

The neighbouring nations are calling FIFA’s measures ‘inadequate,’ stressing more action needs to be taken. 

Russia will no longer be allowed to raise its flag or play its national anthem during any of FIFA’s games abroad, including Qatar’s 2022 World Cup.

The country could also be potentially excluded from competitions if the situation in Ukraine does not improve, the governing body’s announcement has revealed, condemning the “use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.”

It also added that the national team will not be allowed to compete as Russia, but as football Union of Russia (RFU), and any ‘home’ games would be held with no fans on “neutral territory”.

However, what FIFA called “immediate first measures” were heavily criticised by European nations as ‘insufficient’ given the gravity of the political dispute. Instead, several European nations are calling FIFA to expel Russia from the World Cup. “The world of sport, and especially football, cannot remain neutral. I certainly would not oppose the expulsion of Russia,” said French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet told Le Parisien newspaper.

“In these dramatic circumstances, how can one envisage playing football against this country,” he added.

Sweden, Poland refuse to play Russia in World Cup qualifiers

Echoing Le Graet’s stance, Polish Football Association chief Cezary Kulesza, also called on FIFA to ban Russia given the latest escalations in the region.

“Today’s FIFA decision is totally unacceptable. We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances. Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will not play with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is,” he wrote on Twitter.

“If FIFA’s Human Rights Policy is more than just words on paper, now is the time to put it into effect, excluding the Russian Football Association from qualifying for the Qatar World Cup in 2022,” he added.

Regional boycott 

The Swedish, Poland, and the Czech Republic national teams will not be playing Russia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russian Republic,” the president of the Polish Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, said on Saturday.

The official also added that it is the “only correct decision” following the latest escalations in recent days, which has led to hundreds of casualties from both sides.

Poland was meant to play in Moscow on 24th March with Russia, whilst its European rival, Ukraine, was scheduled to travel to face Scotland on the same day.

If Russia would have defeated Poland, they would move on to face either Sweden or the Czech Republic on 29th March, in the Path B final.

No decision has yet been made regarding how the national team’s withdrawal from the qualifiers will affect the upcoming World Cup matches.

Typically, a withdrawal would mean the other team automatically qualifies, but given the political situation at hand, it remains unclear how FIFA will move forward.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Construction for Gulf Railway connecting Qatar to Saudi kicking-off

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
All GCC member states approved the Gulf Railway project in 2009 during the 30th GCC summit in Kuwait City.  The construction of the GCC Railway...
Read more
News

Sweden, Poland refuse to play Russia in World Cup qualifiers

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The latest decision comes in protest to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Swedish and Poland national teams will not be playing Russia in the...
Read more
Politics

Qatar’s FM urges for calm in phone calls with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Russia has officially launched an invasion of Ukraine early on Thursday following mounting tensions. Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed his...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Qatar Airways says goodbye to Qmiles

Hazar Kilani - 0
Qatar Airways Privilege Club has announced it will replace Qmiles and adopt Avios as its new points currency. Qatar Airways will be adopting Avios as...

Himalayan springs in a bottle: Qatar imports water from Nepal

News

Qatar builds state of the art fibre network for FIFA World...

Technology

Qatar’s FM urges for calm in phone calls with Russian and...

Politics

Dismissed: beIN Sports says rumours of 25% Saudi acquisition are false

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.