Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Everton midfielder Rodriguez in Qatar for transfer talks with Al Rayyan SC 

By Hala Abdallah

[Twitter.com/jamesdrodriguez]

Everton midfielder Rodriguez is in Qatar to discuss a potential move to Qatar’s Al Rayyan. 

Colombian international James Rodriguez has travelled to Doha for talks with the Qatari Al Rayyan Sports Club, sources told ESPN.

The 30-year-old player headed to the Gulf state after his club gave him permission to negotiate a move out of Goodison Park, though no agreement has been made between him and Al Rayyan SC as of yet.

Rodriguez also has the option of extending his contract with his current team at the end of this season if enough first-team appearances are recorded. 

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder is the highest-paid player in Everton’s history. 

Rodriguez, who first joined Everton for a nominal fee a year ago, reportedly earns £200,000 a week, which means a move away from the English club could offload a major financial burden.

A transfer could shift a £10 million-a-year salary off the club’s annual expenses.

Read also: Club Roma midfielder Nzonzi rejects three-year offer from Qatar’s Al Rayyan: reports

Rodriguez, who has missed several games due to Covid-19 issues, still has to play for Everton manager, Rafael Benitez this season.

In total, he made 26 appearances for Everton last season, scoring six goals and registering nine assists. His last game for the club was a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on 16 May.

The footballer has been suffering with an injury that has posed as an obstacle to his performance in the the second half of the season.

The Qatari transfer window will remain open until 30 September. Al Rayyan SC has yet to publicly comment on the reports.

