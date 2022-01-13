Everything you need to know about Qatar’s school COVID protocols

So, what will the restrictions be once in-person schooling returns?
What constitutes ‘direct contact’?
Those who come in contact with a positive case within the same class or space, starting two days before the symptoms appear and up to 10 days after appearance, are considered to have had direct contact, the ministries explained.
Unvaccinated students, teachers, and staff
Teachers, workers, and students who are eligible but have not yet received the Covid-19 vaccine will have to do a weekly Rapid Antigen Test in order to ensure they are virus-free.
Meanwhile, if unvaccinated students are identified to have had ‘direct contact’ with a positive case, they will be tested and placed under mandatory quarantine for seven days. The test will be taken in accordance with the recommendations of the tracking and tracing team of the Ministry of Health within one to two days.
Another swab will then be taken on the sixth day; if negative, the student can resume physical attendance as normal.
Meanwhile, all unvaccinated teachers and employees who identify as having ‘direct contact’ with a positive case will have to get tested within two days of making contact and isolate for 14 days.
Vaccinated or previously infected students, teachers, and staff
All vaccinated students, teachers, staff, or those who have been previously infected that come into ‘direct contact’ with an infected person, will also need to get tested within two days of exposure but will not have to remain quarantined in the case they test negative.
If positive, the person has to quarantine in accordance with the ministries’ regulations.
Overly infected schools
Schools that have a high level of infection will have to consult the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health, and appropriate action will be taken based on the risk of threat.
For those schools, classes could be suspended for a week if needed, the ministries added.