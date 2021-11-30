Excited about Qatar’s very own ‘Winter Wonderland’? Here’s all you need to know

Ready for a mouth-watering hot chocolate and some spectacular rides? Well, 2022 will have way more than just football spirit.

Good news for all theme park lovers! Qatar will soon have its very own Winder Wonderland at Al Maha Island, located off the coast of the Marina and Tarfa Lusail area.

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, also known as Winter Wonderland, is a large annual Christmas event held in Hyde Park, London, from mid-November to early January. The theme park is widely known as a unique destination for tourists around the world, and attracts thousands of visitors every year.

برعاية وحضور معالي الشيخ خالد بن خليفة بن عبد العزيز آل ثاني،رئيس مجلس الوزراء ووزير الداخلية،وقعت شركة #الديار_القطرية و #قطر_للسياحة عقد مع مجموعة اليجانسيا لإقامة وتشغيل «الدوحة ونتر وندر لاند– Doha winter wonderland» في جزيرة المها بمدينة #لوسيل لخمس سنوات تبدأ من 2022. pic.twitter.com/QYGWggjdZz — الديار القطرية (@qataridiar) November 29, 2021

Now, it is coming to Qatar.

The country’s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani attended the signing of a contract to establish and operate the Doha Winter Wonderland project between Qatari Diar, Qatar Tourism and Elegancia Group.

The now unique Qatar version theme-park will be ready just in time for Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup— adding yet another exciting activity to next year’s calendar.

“This project is planned to start receiving visitors before the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 despite the challenges of its implementation in a short period of time i.e. less than a year, we believe in the strength of the partnership between Qatari Diar, Qatar Tourism and Elegancia Group, and the real desire of these parties to realise this outstanding achievement,” said CEO of Qatari Diar, Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah.

The park will be operated by International Marketing Group, the global company specialised in operating events, including the operation of “Hyde Park Winter Wonderland” in Hyde Park London.

It will extend over an area of 200,000 sq.m. and will include six areas for amusement rides with more than 50 world-class games for different ages.

It will also include marine sports, marine club, family chalets, and an area for parties and various events.

“Doha Winter Wonderland project will be a qualitative addition to tourism projects in Qatar, as it will be more than just a games area but rather an integrated entertainment destination comparable to the most prominent international entertainment cities,” said Chairman of Qatar Tourism, CEO of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker.

The official added that the project will add yet another entertainment destination the Gulf nation’s list, attracting millions of tourists and visitors during the next five years.

