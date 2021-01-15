17.6 C
Doha
Saturday, January 16, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Doha News meets Hollywood stars on set of new spy comedy

By Sana Hussain

-

Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Cary Elwes on the set of Guy Rithchie's new movie. | Source: Doha News

Doha News sits down with Hollywood producer Guy Ritchie in an exclusive interview where we talk all things film-making. 

Award-winning English film director, producer and writer Guy Ritchie spoke to Doha News on the set of his latest spy action movie in Qatar.

Guy Ritchie shooting his new film | Source: Doha News Exclusive

Scenes for the upcoming film, starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Cary Elwes were shot at the Museum of Islamic Arts to the backdrop of Doha’s iconic skyline.

The shoot in Qatar was Ritchie’s first time in the country. 

“It’s spectacular, the weather is perfect, the hotel is great, people are lovely, we’ve had a wonderful time, it’s just a shame we’re only here for a day,” Ritchie told Doha News.

The production team chose Qatar because it “liked the look of it,” Ritchie said.

“We wanted this part of the world, and Qatar is where we chose,” he added.

Ritchie and Statham, notoriously known for his leading action-thriller roles, last released a film together some 14 years ago. However, the two Hollywood superstars collaborated for a movie last year that has yet to be released, Ritchie revealed to Doha News.

“I made another film with Jason exactly a year ago, it hasn’t come out because of the COVID situation, but since we made the last film, we enjoyed that so much, the last film is about a very serious subject, but we found ourselves laughing so much on set that we thought we had to do something more fun. So now… this is a comedy really, it’s a spy comedy, so yeah its great,” the director added.

Hollywood superstar Jason Statham has a chat with producer Guy Ritchie on set at Qatar’s Museum of Islamic Art | Source: Doha News Exclusive

The new film will see Orson Fortune (Statham), an MI6 guns-and-steel agent, attempt to save the world by disrupting the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that has the ability to destroy the globe.

During his mission, he is reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert Sarah Fidel, who later helps him track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds, with scenes in between that promise to bring the audience to the edge of their seats. 

Ritchie also told Doha News about his love for the art of film-making. 

Behind the scenes, Cary Elwes, Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza during a shoot for their upcoming movie. | Source: Doha News Exclusive

“Honestly for me it’s the best job in the world and another little secret is really you do this job whether you’re paid or whether you’re not paid. Obviously, I highly encourage people if they’re passionate about this vocation, I highly encourage it, I love it,” he said. 

The thriller is fully financed by MIRAMAX, a global film and television studio owned by beIN Media Group and ViacomCBS company.

“Guy and Jason have repeatedly impressed audiences with their collaborations, and we’re looking forward to bringing this production to the city of Doha, Qatar, a growing market in the entertainment and media space,” said Nasser Al-Khelaifi, beIN Media Group chairman.

The movie will mark the company’s third collaboration with Ritchie and the 20th project to be released or in production since beIN’s acquisition of Miramax, Al-Khelaifi added.

This is “testament to our continued success achieving the target goals we set forth for the studio’s evolution while remaining committed to prioritising investments in innovative and culturally relevant films,” he added.

Aubrey Plaza co-stars with Jason Statham in the upcoming spy comedy. | Source: Doha News Exclusive

