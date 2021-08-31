EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one with Suhail Shaheen, Taliban spokesperson

Thousands of people have fled Afghanistan, a week since the Taliban seized most of the country following US troop withdrawals, bringing a 20-year war to an end. But what does the future hold for the Taliban and those still in the country?
Thousands of people have fled Afghanistan, a week since the Taliban seized most of the country following US troop withdrawals, bringing a 20-year war to an end. But what does the future hold for the Taliban and those still in the country?
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.