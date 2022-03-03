Exclusively at Blue Salon: The Backes & Strauss ‘Alves Trophy Collection’

Blue Saloon is delighted to present the Dani Alves collection exclusively in Qatar.

Blue Salon was exclusively invited to the contemporary and highly anticipated Backes & Strauss ‘Alves Trophy Collection on Friday 18th February 18, which took place in Barcelona. Hosted by football superstar himself, Dani Alves, with Vartkess Knadjian the CEO of Backes & Strauss.

The collection is made up of 42 timepieces, marking his journey from humble beginnings to global superstar. Starting with his first major trophy with Esporte Clube Bahia in Brazil and the Copa del Rey with Sevilla, the collection travels all the way through his multiple Champions League victories with Barcelona and Brazil’s triumph at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

These unique watches have three distinct features commemorating each individual achievement. The timepiece is in brushed Titanium with a bespoke skeleton tourbillon movement made up of 176 parts with a power reserve of 72 hours. The hour markers and the tourbillon cage reflect the colours of club/country and visible from the open case back is a 3D version of the trophy and on the case back the year of each victory.

Dani declared that for him each watch represented part of his life, part of his history. He also declared his passion for Qatar- ‘Qatar is my home’ he said. Blue Saloon is delighted to present the Dani Alves collection exclusively in Qatar.

Backes & Strauss is a British Luxury Brand- combining the mastery in diamond-cutting with mastery in watchmaking; two crafts requiring a high amount of skill, precision and attention to detail.

Blue Salon has for the past 40 years been Qatar’s leading luxury department store, offering the latest in fashion, watches and jewellery. Part of the Abu Issa Holding which is a family owned business operating in 9 countries and employing over 4000 people.

