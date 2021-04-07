26.1 C
Doha
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Exemptions for vaccinated? Key points from health ministry presser

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19
Source: Al Rayyan TV

The conference introduced tighter measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus among community members.

Qatar imposed yet more Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday in a bid to contain a concerning surge in daily cases.

In a press conference, Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, Chair of the National Health Strategic Group on COVID-19 and Head of Infectious Diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation [HMC], said the spike in numbers is linked to the emergence of more strains across the country.

The community’s lack of adherence to measures in place has also been a key factor, the health official said.

“There is an increase in the number of infections worldwide, and we are still in the middle of a second wave in Qatar,” said Dr. Al Khal, noting the country has yet to reach its peak.

According to the senior health official, 30% of those who were tested after experiencing symptoms were found to be positive – a high number, according to the official.

Health authorities also witnessed an increase in hospital admissions, with 266 recorded last week alone due to an increase in infections and the emergence of the new, more severe UK and South African strains.

“Despite a strict quarantine policy, new strains that cause more severe symptoms than the original strain, have arrived in the State of Qatar,” he explained.

The UK and South African variants entered the country over the past several weeks, prompting authorities to impose tighter measures to contain the virus.

The closure of all dine-in options at restaurants and cafes, a reversion to online learning, and a decrease in capacity at workplaces, malls and transport systems are just some of the latest precautions.

“The outcome of the latest restrictions depends on the public’s adherence. We can only see the results after two or three weeks,” Dr. Al Khal added, pointing toward Qatar’s initial strict lockdown that helped delay a second wave.

Collection strength necessary

Wednesday’s restrictions came just days ahead of the annual Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, where those observing the holy month traditionally gather for feasts, prayers and worship.

“I know for sure that implementing these measures before Ramadan will be difficult for many, but we have to have the strength and will to curb the spread of the virus as we did last year,” he said.

“In the event of laxity and a rise in the number of cases, we may resort to imposing further restrictions,” he warned.

Exemptions for vaccinated?

Meanwhile, the health official said exemptions for those that have been fully inoculated may gradually be introduced as the number of vaccinations increase.

So far, at least 26% of the population have received at least the first shot, with more than 1 million doses being administered in the country.

“We expect to make such exemptions in the upcoming weeks when more get vaccinated,” he said.

Just hours prior to the conference, health authorities recorded the highest Covid-19 deaths in a single day, with eight people succumbing to the virus on Wednesday. Some 940 new positive cases were also reported, bumping the total active cases to 18,401.

Read also: Qatar administers ‘one millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose’

However, despite the alarming numbers, the senior health official said both the joint Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have proven to be effective against the two strains.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:01:52

The Round Up 7 April 2021

Mohammed Elshamy - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Wednesday:   🇮🇷 Iran, US agree on path to nuclear deal 🦠 Qatar marks highest daily Covid-19 death toll 🧠 Could Covid-19 have...
Read more
COVID-19

BREAKING: Qatar ramps up restrictions on country’s deadliest Covid-19 day

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
This article has been updated since the press conference at 9pm on Wednesday. New restrictions have been introduced in an effort to flatten the curve.  Qatari...
Read more
COVID-19

Qatar administers ‘one millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose’

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The National Vaccination Campaign continues to expand as an alarming number of positive Covid-19 cases increase across the country. More than one million doses of...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

DN Special Reports

One step forward, two steps back: Why is Qatar struggling to...

Doha News Team - 0
With continued lax attitudes among the general public as well as delayed measures from authorities, Qatar can expect another lockdown. Sources have told Doha News...

Digital travel pass set to take-off this month

Travel

6 Qatari brands to display products for free on local shelves

Top Stories

How to protect yourself against ‘the more deadly’ UK strain

COVID-19

Qatar mulls full lockdown to halt second Covid-19 wave: official

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.