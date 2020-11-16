Experience the Magic of Cinema at the First-Ever Hybrid Edition of the 8th Ajyal Film Festival – From Home or on the Big Screen

Seven international feature films including Majid Majidi’s acclaimed Sun Children screened in-person as part of Ajyal public programme

The Doha Film Institute’s (DFI) 8th Ajyal Film Festival returns for audiences of all ages in a first-ever hybrid edition from November 18- 23. Experience the exciting lineup of 80 films from 46 countries safely from the comfort of your own home via the Ajyal online streaming platform, join interactive discussions with inspirational speakers – or come out and enjoy the screenings at VOX Cinemas Doha Festival City and Ajyal’s first Drive-In Cinema at Lusail as part of a transformative experience for all ages.

Opening on 18 November with Sun Children by Iranian director Majid Majidi, which made its debut at the 77th Venice International Film Festival earlier this year, Ajyal 2020 promises an innovative mix of virtual and in-person film screenings to extend the highest health and safety standards to all participants.

In an unforgettable Festival debut, Ajyal brings the first-ever Drive-In Cinema experience in partnership with Qatar National Tourism Council to Lusail. For 100 QAR per car, everyone can enjoy an unmissable selection of films from classic family-favourites to edge-of-your-seat horror – from Bambi to The Blair Witch Project – in this safe communal film-going experience.

Rounding off the open-air experience, the Ajyal Tunes concerts series invites audiences to explore the mesmerizing force of melody at the Lusail Drive-In Cinema on 20, 21 and 23 November.

The Ajyal Creativity Hub returns as a one-stop cultural destination for audiences of all ages featuring free virtual Ajyal Talks with world-renowned Qatari composer Dana Al Fardan, Libyan international humanitarian hero Alaa Murabit, and climate and environmental youth activist, Sophia Kianni. For cosplay and anime fans, Qatar’s largest pop-culture event Geekdom that challenges participants to controller-crunching video game tournaments, an online version of the fan-favourite cosplay competition, and special feature films.

Let the next generation of young Qatari artists inspire you at the multi-media exhibit ‘Outbreak’ at Sikkat Wadi Msheireb in Msheireb Downtown Doha as part of Ajyal Creativity Hub. It demonstrates the powerful rise of creativity and innovation out of adversity, challenging us to consider the many facets of how the current pandemic can affect – and sometimes inspire – our world view. The exhibit is free to the public from 19 November to 10 December, Saturday to Thursday from 10 AM – 10 PM, and Friday from 2 PM – 10 PM.

Discover emerging voices from Qatar’s growing national film industry with this year’s incredible Made in Qatar programme, presented by Ooredoo. The inspiring slate of 16 thrilling short narratives, animations and documentaries from emerging Qatari talents and those who call Qatar home will celebrate the exciting state of filmmaking in the country.

For up-to-date information and ticket reservation for the Ajyal 2020 at-home and in-person segments, please visit: www.dohafilminstitute.com/festival