24.9 C
Doha
Monday, November 16, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Experience the Magic of Cinema at the First-Ever Hybrid Edition of the 8th Ajyal Film Festival – From Home or on the Big Screen

By Sana Hussain

-

Top Stories
Stills from one of the films being showcased at the 2020 Ajyal Film Festival.

Seven international feature films including Majid Majidi’s acclaimed Sun Children screened in-person as part of Ajyal public programme

The Doha Film Institute’s (DFI) 8th Ajyal Film Festival returns for audiences of all ages in a first-ever hybrid edition from November 18- 23. Experience the exciting lineup of 80 films from 46 countries safely from the comfort of your own home via the Ajyal online streaming platform, join interactive discussions with inspirational speakers – or come out and enjoy the screenings at VOX Cinemas Doha Festival City and Ajyal’s first Drive-In Cinema at Lusail as part of a transformative experience for all ages.

Opening on 18 November with Sun Children by Iranian director Majid Majidi, which made its debut at the 77th Venice International Film Festival earlier this year, Ajyal 2020 promises an innovative mix of virtual and in-person film screenings to extend the highest health and safety standards to all participants.

Read more: The show goes on: Ajyal introduces ‘drive-in cinema’ for this year’s festival

In an unforgettable Festival debut, Ajyal brings the first-ever Drive-In Cinema experience in partnership with Qatar National Tourism Council to Lusail. For 100 QAR per car, everyone can enjoy an unmissable selection of films from classic family-favourites to edge-of-your-seat horror – from Bambi to The Blair Witch Project – in this safe communal film-going experience.

Rounding off the open-air experience, the Ajyal Tunes concerts series invites audiences to explore the mesmerizing force of melody at the Lusail Drive-In Cinema on 20, 21 and 23 November.

The Ajyal Creativity Hub returns as a one-stop cultural destination for audiences of all ages featuring free virtual Ajyal Talks with world-renowned Qatari composer Dana Al Fardan, Libyan international humanitarian hero Alaa Murabit, and climate and environmental youth activist, Sophia Kianni. For cosplay and anime fans, Qatar’s largest pop-culture event Geekdom that challenges participants to controller-crunching video game tournaments, an online version of the fan-favourite cosplay competition, and special feature films.

Read more: How to buy tickets for this year’s ‘hybrid’ Ajyal Film Festival

Let the next generation of young Qatari artists inspire you at the multi-media exhibit ‘Outbreak’ at Sikkat Wadi Msheireb in Msheireb Downtown Doha as part of Ajyal Creativity Hub. It demonstrates the powerful rise of creativity and innovation out of adversity, challenging us to consider the many facets of how the current pandemic can affect – and sometimes inspire – our world view. The exhibit is free to the public from 19 November to 10 December, Saturday to Thursday from 10 AM – 10 PM, and Friday from 2 PM – 10 PM.

Discover emerging voices from Qatar’s growing national film industry with this year’s incredible Made in Qatar programme, presented by Ooredoo. The inspiring slate of 16 thrilling short narratives, animations and documentaries from emerging Qatari talents and those who call Qatar home will celebrate the exciting state of filmmaking in the country.

For up-to-date information and ticket reservation for the Ajyal 2020 at-home and in-person segments, please visit: www.dohafilminstitute.com/festival

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Tunisian president lands in Qatar for three day visit

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Tunisian president visits Qatar for the second time after taking office. Tunisia's president Kais Saied met with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim on Sunday...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

HMC to open ‘revolutionary’ diabetes clinic

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The new clinic could help people reverse diabetes. In line with World Diabetes Day, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced its plan to open a...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar in talks to host historic Pacquiao fight

Sana Hussain - 0
Manny Pacquiao, Terence Crawford or Kell Brook could take the stage in Doha’s first ever boxing match Qatar is hoping to host its first ever...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports

‘No chances’ of the blockade ending soon says UAE official after...

Top Stories

Qatar ‘most affected’ Arab country by air pollution: report

News

Qatar, Saudi Arabia compete for ‘magical’ 2030 Asian Games bid

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

Opinion Mahjoob Zweiri - 0
After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Travel Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.