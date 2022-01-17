21 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Experts expose fake online ‘Sudanese’ accounts pushing pro-UAE propaganda

By Fatemeh Salari

-

Politics
[Unplash]

Fake profiles on Twitter engage in disinformation and claim pro-UAE stances amidst increasing Emirati involvement in Sudan.

A network of sock puppet accounts have surfaced on Twitter promoting the UAE’s involvement in Sudan. Disinformation experts have studied their behaviour and noted at least 26 accounts under the guise of Sudanese citizens pushing pro-UAE messaging.

A handful of the accounts have led online discussions on the topic of the Muslim Brotherhood, a movement the UAE deems a terrorist organisation and which the Emirates has taken extreme measures against. 

Sock puppet accounts are generally known as online profiles with false identities whose sole existence is based on deceiving the public and spreading misinformation, in an attempt to sway opinion and garner support on specific matters.

Disinformation expert, Dr. Marc Owen Jones, an assistant professor of Middle East Studies at Hamad bin Khalifa University (HBKU), shed light on the recent political intervention in a Twitter thread, where he exposed the accounts and offered a brief analysis. 

“The accounts are old Twitter accounts that have been bought or hacked. Many are as old as 2009, but only have around 50 tweets or so. They were repurposed in around December 2021, a few weeks prior to the resignation of Sudanese PM Abdalla Handok,” explained Dr. Jones.

He further suggested that some sock puppet accounts go as far as creating an attractive profile in an attempt to lure in potential supporters. Within this network, some accounts pose as “attractive women” to exhibit “influencer” like aesthetics and subsequently increase the probability of user engagement. 

One of the fake accounts was caught by the original owner of the profile picture. Account user @RaheegAlrsheed exposed the fake profile, demanding the identity thief to take down her photo.

Some accounts have professed open anti-Muslim Brotherhood stances, despite Sudan’s long historical ties to the movement. Furthermore, the UAE’s discourse about the Muslim Brotherhood is being shared across the accounts to further promote the Gulf state’s political agenda, which brands the organisation to be “source of terror” within the region. 

Read also: Qatar welcomes latest UN initiative to resolve Sudan crisis

Since the military coup lead by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in October last year, Sudan has been in upheaval as civil society actively resists military rule. Political analyst, Yasser Al-Awad, suggested that the ongoing crisis in Sudan is based on the lack of cohesion between the different civil and political forces, with some exhibiting hardline stances. 

The sock puppet accounts have expressed their support for the UAE and its role in the country’s political climate, implying that Abu Dhabi’s intervention in Sudan is in fact welcome.

A large portion of the content written by the accounts mention the words “Sudan” and “Emirates,”. This is done to further reiterate the good relations between the two countries and particularly the UAE’s long-term assistance to Sudan. 

The Emirates involvement in the African country has increased since Saudi Arabia, the UK and the US supported the UN’s invitation for Sudan’s political, civil and military leaders to hold inclusive talks amongst themselves.

The online sock puppet network is perceived largely as a way to ease the idea of further intervention from the Gulf state, and its involvement in shaping the future of Sudan.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Qatar, Chad FM’s meet in Doha ahead of mediation talks

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A source with knowledge of the talks told Doha News that the first meeting between the Chadian government and the armed opposition is expected...
Read more
Politics

Qatar renews support for political resolution in Syria

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Gulf state has explicitly refused to normalise with the Bashar Al-Assad regime and opposes its return to the Arab League as long as...
Read more
News

Sudanese authorities shutdown Al Jazeera office amid ongoing crackdown

Rejan Gaafar - 0
In the latest crackdown on media freedoms, Sudan's coup leaders have shutdown one of the Doha-based Al Jazeera's offices in Khartoum.  The Sudanese Ministry of...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Inflation in Qatar reaches record high

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The Gulf nation's inflation rate has spiked in the last years, and it could be attributed to the challenges imposed by the global pandemic.  Qatar's...

Problems with Ehteraz app as COVID numbers surge in Qatar

Health & Wellbeing

Everything you need to know about Qatar’s school COVID protocols

In The Classroom

#Unvaccinated_Rights: social media users in Qatar debate

Health & Wellbeing

Experts detect online ‘Somali’ network pushing anti-Qatar propaganda

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.