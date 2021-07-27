F1 chief shuts down Qatar Grand Prix rumours

Rumours had earlier suggested Qatar may potentially fill up a spot following Grand Prix race cancellations around the world.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has downplayed rumours that Qatar was in the lineup as a potential replacement venue following the recent cancellation of the Australian GP.

“There is actually more talk of another race in Bahrain,” he revealed to Italian daily sports newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

With several scheduled races postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, the F1 calendar this year has seen great uncertainty.

“We’ve made sure we have a good relationship with everyone and are ready with different options. We have a lot of things to consider and co-ordinate,” said the F1 CEO.

The decision concerning the race in Japan will be finalised before 10 August, taking the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and continued Covid-19 trends as key factors in the decision.

“I hope to confirm everything by mid-August. I also won’t hide that the situation in Japan is under observation,” added Domenicali.

If the race in Japan is cancelled, it is likely that two consecutive events be held in Austin, Texas along with the Mexico City Grand Prix.

As for the Sao Paulo race on 7 November, Brazil will have to navigate the issue of Covid-19 restrictions put in place on the South American nation by most European countries.

“Can we deliver 23 grands prix? I’m not sure, but that’s the target,” Domenicali told GQ.