24.4 C
Doha
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Fake news: Ministry debunks distance learning rumours

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

In The Classroom
[Pixabay]

Rumours concerning an alleged change in the school system amid a rise of COVID-19 cases have spread, prompting the ministry of health to step in.

No changes have been made to the school system despite the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the ministry of education confirmed, quelling rumours shared on social media. 

The statement followed days of fake news on social media that claimed schools will soon implement distance learning as part of measures to stem the rise of infections. 

“Kindly be informed that schooling shall continue to be offered under the current form, as false news are being circulated on social media platforms,” the tweet read. 

On Wednesday, Qatar’s health ministry confirmed 451 new COVID-19 cases, bumping the number of current active cases to 7,749 – the highest in months. 

In a bid to contain the surge in cases, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management announced a new plan earlier this month to gradually re-impose new health and safety restrictions.

However, the committee said no changes will be made for the school system, saying the blended learning system in schools will continue with the current capacity.

Meanwhile, other measures imposed include restricting the number of those in the workplace, closing children’s playgrounds and indoor amusement parks, limiting the capacity of indoor sports and fitness areas such as gyms, and banning indoor weddings (unless held at home) while restricting the number of attendees of at home weddings, both indoor and outdoor, to 10 and 15 respectively.

Read more: Four HMC facilities close to visitors as Qatar witnesses COVID-19 spike

Earlier this month, the Head of Infectious Diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation Dr. Abdul Latif Al-Khal said that the size of the second wave is unclear but advised residents to commit to precautionary health measures to curb the intensity of the wave.

Despite the concerning numbers, Qatar has had a coronavirus fatality rate of 0.14%, one of the lowest in the world.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Qatar approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Doha signed a deal to secure the vaccines in October last year, which has shown 94.5% effectiveness. Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health officially authorised...
Read more
Sports

Sheikh Joaan invites Saudi sports minister ahead of Club World Cup final

Sana Hussain - 0
Sports and diplomacy go hand-in-hand as reconciliation moves forward. More high level meetings were held between Riyadh and Doha as Qatar Olympics Committee President Sheikh...
Read more
News

Social media users launch #BoycottHighPrices campaign

Farah AlSharif - 0
Social media users in Qatar are calling for a boycott of high prices of food items, rent, and other products and services. A trending hashtag...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Where To Go & What To Do

Top 5 things to do for Valentine’s Day in Qatar

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Surprise your friends or your loved ones with an unforgettable day this Valentines Day.  Looking for a special place to spend this Valentine’s Day? From...

11-year-old child dies of COVID-19 in Qatar amid rising numbers

COVID-19

World’s largest, record-breaking calisthenics park opens in Qatar

Sports

I thought I had recovered, then came ‘Long Covid’

COVID-19

Professor who made racist comments against Qataris awarded $700,000 funding grant

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.