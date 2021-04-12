‘Fake news’ on cancellation of residency permit renewals dismissed

The ministry says rumours about the cancellation of residency permit renewal are fake.

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has dismissed circulating “fake news” that claims Qatar has stopped renewing residency permits for those over the age of 45.

Rumours spread regarding the non-renewal of residency permits for those over the age of 45 are not correct. Please follow the official social media handles and stay away from rumours.

#MoIQatar #Qatar #Doha #IWearAMask pic.twitter.com/fATYMyMWa4 — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) April 11, 2021

The rumours were spread on Facebook in a post that said “BREAKING: Qatar issues a decision stopping the residency permit renewal for all of those who are above 45 years old starting from next month.”

The ministry quickly responded and urged residents of the Gulf state to follow news from official social media accounts to avoid fake news and rumours.

“Rumours spread regarding the non-renewal of residency permits for those over the age of 45 are not correct. Please follow the official social media handles and stay away from rumours,” the tweet said.

As has always been the case, the public can continue renewing their residency permits online through the Metrash app. The permits can be delivered through postal service after it’s printed or through the nearest government service complexes.

Read also: Government service complexes halt evening work as part of latest Covid-19 measures

However, the government service complexes are now only operating during the morning, the ministry of labour announced, noting the closure of services during the evening as part of restrictions imposed to battle the second Covid-19 wave.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube