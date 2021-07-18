‘Falcon’ latest artwork to soar into Hamad International Airport 

A sculpture showcasing Qatar’s national bird has been unveiled at Hamad International Airport.

A renowned Dutch sculptor has revealed a new public artwork at the Hamad International Airport.

Tom Claassen unveiled ‘Falcon’, which sits on the ledge of the country’s main airport on Sunday.

The artist took “inspiration from the soft falcon’s feathers and the more vivid lines mimic the airline’s routes from Qatar to the rest of the world, as well as the curves that can be found in Arabic calligraphy and the folds in the fabric of traditional attire,” Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani said in a post on her social media accounts.

The falcon is considered to be among the most important animals in several Arab states, especially in the Gulf region where falconry is an essential part of tradition and culture.

Similar to camel and horse riding, falconry is an integral part of the desert life in the Gulf region.

The national bird is incredibly revered in Qatari society, where falconry is also respected as a sport that draws thousands of fans and enthusiasts.

Claassen’s Falcon is not the only artwork on display at the airport.

The Ducth artist’s ‘8 Oryexs’ piece has also recently been installed at the arrival hall to capture the antelope native to the Arabian Peninsula.

Currently there are at least 11 art exhibitions at HIA, all of which have been curated by Qatar Museums. Among the most iconic is the Lamp Bear by Swiss artist Urs Fischer, which is ideally situated in the grand foyer.