Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Fans gear up for Qatar F1 race with Hamilton favourite to win

By Farah AlSharif

The Qatar races will be among the last in this year’s Formula 1 season, marking the country’s Grand Prix debut.

With Qatar filling the slot left by the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix, the F1 season will end with a Middle Eastern run, with Saudi Arabia’s first race on December 5 and Abu Dhabi on December 12. This is Qatar’s first ever Grand Prix and will run from November 19 to 21 at the Lusail International Circuit.

With all tickets now sold out, the hype behind Qatar’s inaugural races has been building both in Doha and around the world. The Lusail Circuit, which has hosted the MotoGP, is undergoing a major revamp to prepare for world class races to burn rubber.

The 8,000 capacity, 16-turn circuit requires a work to be completed in a short timeframe with the pit area revamp being the biggest project of its kind.

Internal structures and the media centre will also be upgraded. The measures are set to prevent disassembled parts of the cars from flying into the pit lane in case of an accident.

As for the predicted winner, bookies have favored British driver Lewis Hamilton after an impressive weekend in São Paulo where he finished in pole position at the Brazilian GP, climbing from 10th to first. Experts also place Belgian-Dutch Max Verstappen, Finland’s Valtteri Bottas, and Mexican Sergio Pérez in good positions following their performance in São Paulo.

Mercedes’ Hamilton mentioned that he is looking forward to racing in Qatar. Hamilton wished the fans well and stated that he hopes to see them at the track, saying that the first-ever race in the country would be a unique event for everyone.

Alsalamu Aleikum Qatar! I hope everyone is well and I’m looking forward to the Qatar Grand Prix and hope to see you at the track soon. Join us for a unique experience at the Losail International Circuit for the first-ever Grand Prix in Qatar. See you there, said Hamilton in his message to F1 fans in Qatar.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali also expressed his delight to welcome the Qatar GP to the 2021 calendar. The Gulf state will be organising races under a 10-year-long signed agreement with F1.

We are very pleased to welcome Qatar to the Formula 1 calendar this season and for the longer term, from 2023. We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix,” said Domenicali.

