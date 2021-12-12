Father dies during East-to-West Ultra Marathon Run in Qatar

The marathon is the longest and only ultra-running race in the country.

A father has died while running the Qatar East to West marathon on Friday after allegedly having a heart attack 1km into his run.

Ahmed Zaky and his family showed up at the race on 10 December to support his teammates and run a few kilometers alongside his daughter.

Sadly, Zaky suffered a heart attack and the medical team was unable to save his life.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We wish his family strength during this hard time,” said Qatar Ultra Runners on a statement “Ahmed was a great father, husband, and friend. He passed away doing what he loved surrounded by the people he cared about.” The federation has cancelled end of race celebrations and podium awards for the winners to show respect for Zaky’s passing.

661 participants took part in this year’s edition of the East-to-West Ultra Run.

Establish unofficially in 2017 and officially in 2018, the Ultramarathon is the longest and the only ultra-running race in the Gulf nation which sees athletes run across the country coast to coast, covering 90km.

This year, the race was held on 10 December, starting at Sheraton Park and extending until Dukhan beach.

Around 511 men and 149 female runners from 56 different nationalities took part in the event.

The race, the biggest of its kind in Qatar, is well organised and includes five stops to supply competitors with water and refreshments. Ambulances and police are available to assist contestants under the supervision of specialised doctors.

The youngest contestant was 16 years old and the oldest was 64 years old, according to Abdullah Al-Dosari, Director of Events and Activities at Qatar Sports Abdallah Al-Dosari. Other competitors ranged around 35 years old, the official added.

This year, Mohsen Zitouni clinched first place in the men’s singles category after passing the end line in 6 hours, 50 minutes, and 15 seconds.

Up second was Nasr El-Din Mansour, with a time of 6 hours, 56 minutes, and 4 seconds. Roble Josephat took third with a time of 7 hours, 8 minutes, and 45 seconds.

Meanwhile, Russell Ueuro emerged as the winner of the women’s category after finishing in 8 hours 22 minutes 42 seconds. The second spot was claimed by Sarah Talia, with a time of 8 hours, 41 minutes, and 13 seconds, and Jenny Lawler came third with a time of 9 hours, 39 minutes, and 26 seconds.

As for the team category, first place title was earned by the Police Institute team after the runners finished the race in 4 hours, 59 minutes and 1 second, followed by the Beauty team with a time of 5 hours, 3 minutes, and 55 seconds, and the Police College team with a time of 5 hours, 13 minutes and 54 seconds.

