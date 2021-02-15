22.4 C
Doha
Monday, February 15, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers cancelled amid Qatar COVID-19 concerns

By Sana Hussain

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19
Qatar v Saudi Arabia, 2021 Asia Cup qualifiers in Doha, November 2020 | Source: FIBA

As concerns over rising COVID-19 cases continue to simmer in Qatar, FIBA said an upcoming tournament has been cancelled.

The FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers for Group A, B and E due to be held in Qatar in February have been cancelled, amid concerns about an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the sporting organisation told Doha News.

FIBA said it assessed the situation and deemed it fit to postpone the third window of the qualifiers after Qatar imposed new restrictions to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Of the six groups, Group D and F will take place as scheduled in Manama, Bahrain and Group C game between New Zealand and Australia will take place in Australia on February 20. 

FIBA is currently looking into alternative potential hosts for the groups that were due to play in Doha. However, there has been no confirmation from the body yet. 

“Once we finalise host/s we will make a release confirming the new location/s of Groups A,B and E,” FIBA said in a statement to Doha News.

The decision was made amid a rise in cases that has triggered concerns over a potential second wave

At the start of the year, authorities confirmed 2,241 active cases. This has since increased by 287% to 8,675 active cases. 

Across the world, the virus has constantly mutated into new strains, with two detected in the UK and South Africa, though Qatar has so far been spared.

In February, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management held a press conference to announce the reimposition of some restrictions in a bid to contain the surge in cases.

On Sunday, health authorities in the country recorded a total of 440 new COVID-19 cases. Despite the alarming numbers, Qatar has had a coronavirus fatality rate of 0.14%, one of the lowest in the world.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Essential or non-essential? These services have gone virtual at PHCC clinics

Hala Abdallah - 0
Non-essential clinic appointments are no longer being conducted face to face at PHCC health centres. All non-essential consultations with doctors from the the Primary Health...
Read more
News

Qatar Charity deploys convoys to aid refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey

Hala Abdallah - 0
200 convoys will be sent to aid Syrian refugees in Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon. Qatar Charity (QC) announced that its ‘Qatar Relief Convoys’ drive will...
Read more
Activities

Look up! Five planets to appear in Qatar’s skies this February

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Grab your telescope and mark your calendar to see five planets decorate Doha’s skies this month! Jupiter, Saturn, Venus, Mercury, and Mars will be visible...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Sports

World’s largest, record-breaking calisthenics park opens in Qatar

Hala Abdallah - 0
The park claimed a Guinness World Records title for being the largest of its kind in the world. Qatar has become home to the world's...

Social media users launch #BoycottHighPrices campaign

News

ATM upgrades? Where to deposit your new banknotes 

Business

Qatar’s major banks set for wearable payment technology

Technology

Ehteraz rolls out update for vaccine data, tighter quarantine restrictions

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.