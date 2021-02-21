21.2 C
Doha
Sunday, February 21, 2021
FIFA, AFC postpone qualifiers for Qatar 2022, China 2023

By Sana Hussain

Image for illustrative purposes only | Source: Pexels

COVID-19 pandemic puts a halt to 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying games.

The Asian Football Confederation and FIFA have jointly agreed to postpone the upcoming qualifier matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup to March and June 2021. 

The decision was taken in light of existing travel and quarantine restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The next fixtures on the schedule are set to take place in late March, with Saudi Arabia playing Yemen and Tajikistan playing Mongolia on March 25.

On March 30, Nepal will play Australia and Mongolia will play Japan on March 30. 

The match schedule for the 2021 international June qualifiers scheduled between May 31 and June 15 will be released closer to the date, according to FIFA. 

UEFA had also previously expanded the windows for the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in March and September from two days to three days. 

