FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021: Algeria, Tunisia advance to finals after dramatic semi-finals

On Saturday, the winner of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 will take home a golden trophy and a $5 million prize money.
Algeria and Tunisia have secured the top two spots and will be going head to head at the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 final at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha on Saturday.
The Algerian team knocked out host Qatar in a dramatic semi-final match at Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Algeria defeated Qatar 2-1 with a penalty kick in the last play of the match.
Earlier in the day, Tunisia defeated Egypt 1-0 in a last minute shot by Egyptian footballer Amr Al-Sulaya who deflected the ball into his team’s net to land the only goal of the match.
Now, Algeria is set to take on Tunisia in the final game on Saturday, coinciding with the Qatari national day.
The winner of this edition of the Arab Cup will take home a trophy of a solid gold base designed with Arabic calligraphy featuring a touch of tradition and culture.
The FIFA Arab Cup 2021 marks the first mega sports tournament uniting the region after years of diplomatic crises and lockdowns.
Spectators are expecting a spectacular closing ceremony to reflect the opening ceremony, which attracted thousands of fans at the 60,000-capacity al Bayt stadium.
The matches took place in six World Cup stadiums across the country, including Al Bayt, Al Thumama, Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City stadium, 974, and Al Janoub.