FIFA Arab Cup: Your Monday match recap

Qatar, Tunisia, UAE, and Oman have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

Eight national teams have taken to the pitch to battle it out for a spot in the quarter-finals of the first-of-its-kind FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar.

A number of state-of-the-art World Cup stadiums hosted four games in one day, welcoming thousands of excited fans and giving the world a sneak peek of Qatar’s readiness to host the FIFA 2022 World Cup in less than a year.

The fifth day of the 19-day tournament has concluded with spectacular matches between Qatar and Iraq, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain, and Syria and Mauritania.

Here’s a recap of all the matches:

Qatar vs Iraq

The host country’s national team flaunted its talent with three goals against Iraq on Monday, closing the round with nine points and qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the previous four-time Arab Cup champion Iraq was eliminated with only two points in the bag on its last day of the Arab Cup Group Stage at Al Bayt Stadium.

The match kept all fans on their toes as both teams consistently battled to net a goal throughout the match. But just as everyone lost hope, Al Annabi surprised all watchers with three phenomenal goals in the last final twelve minutes of the game.