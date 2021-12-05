FIFA Arab Cup: Your round up of weekend matches

Qatar, Egypt, Morocco and Algeria advanced to the FIFA Arab Cup quarter-finals.

Hosts Qatar along with Egypt, Morocco and Algeria advanced to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 tournament after an exciting set of matches over the weekend.

As per the qualification system for the tournament, eight teams qualify for the quarter-finals, based on their results within the four groups, each of which includes four teams.

With this being said, the first and second top teams of each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

Qatar

Qatar’s Al Annabi secured its spot after winning 2-1 against Oman in a Group A match played at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

The national team scored its first goal in the 32nd minute with a powerful shot by striker Akram Afif. In the second half, Oman’s Khalid Al Hajri tied the game with a header but a dramatic goal in the 98th minute secured the win for the Asian football champions.

“After this result, we are the first in the group, which is amazing for us but we have one more game. We have to play well to make people proud of the team. It is very nice to see the fans happy today,” Qatar’s coach Felix Sanchez said.

Earlier, Qatar defeated Bahrain 1-0 at the 69th minute with a stunning header from Abdulaziz Hatem.

Egypt

The Egyptian team made its way to the next round after sending Sudan home following a 5-0 victory in Ras Abu Aboud Stadium on Saturday.

Egypt scored its first goal just four minutes into the match, with a free kick shot by Ahmed Refaat. In the 13th minute, Zizo successfully converted a penalty for Egypt before Mahmoud Hamdy then scored the third goal in the 31st minute.

In the second half, Hussein Faisal scored a fourth goal and Sherif scored the fifth decisive goal for Egypt in the 78th minute.

Earlier, the Pharaohs won 1-0 in their opening Group D match against Lebanon on day two of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 at Al Thumama Stadium.

Morocco

Morocco made it to the FIFA Arab Cup quarter-final this year after a 4-0 victory in a match against Jordan.

The Moroccan team took the lead in the 4th minute with a powerful shot by midfielder Jabrane, followed by a second goal by center back Benoun at the 25th minute that tapped off a corner kick by Oualid.

Marrecos scored the third goal before half time, leaning the game to Morocco’s favour to seal the victory and secure its place in the quarter-final.

The fourth and final goal was a penalty awarded to Morocco after a handball by Jordan’s Abu Hash.

The Moroccan team defeated Palestine 4-0 in its first match of the Arab Cup with goals by Nahiri, Benoun and a brace by Hafidi at Al Janoub Stadium.

Morocco is one of the Arab Cup favorites, thanks to its tough players as well as its 2012 champions title. Now, the team has the chance to bag the trophy one more time in Doha.

Algeria

Algeria secured its spot in the quarter-final of the FIFA Arab Cup with a hard-fought 2-0 win over a resilient Lebanon at the Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday.

The first goal was scored by Algeria’s Yacine Brahimi who converted a penalty with a right-footed shot to the centre of the goal.

The second goal was a right-footed one from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner by Tayeb Meziani, who was assisted by Baghdad Bounedjah.

Earlier on Wednesday, Algeria sealed a 4-0 victory over Sudan that paved the way to a final group match against Egypt.