FIFA Arab Cup: Your Tuesday match report

By Hala Abdallah

The group stage of the tournament concluded with four final matches for Groups C and D.

While Qatar, Morocco, Algeria and Egypt have all qualified to the next round, Lebanon and Sudan’s Arab Cup journey in Doha came to an end after two defeats.

In Group C, Jordan defeated Palestine 5-1, which put ‘Al Nashama’ through to the quarter-final of the FIFA Arab Cup after finishing as second best team in their group.

Saudi Arabia lost 1-0 to Morocco, seeing the Green Falcons exit the game with only one point from three games in their group. The Moroccan team, which has already advanced to the quarter-finals, conceded zero and secured first place in Group C.  

Lebanon sealed a 1-0 victory against Sudan in Group D on Tuesday, leaving the tournament with a win against the Sudanese team. 

Among the eight quarter-finalists are Tunisia, Oman and the UAE teams. 

Morocco is set to face Group D runners-up Algeria in the quarter-finals, while Jordan will play against Egypt.

