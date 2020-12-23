FIFA Club World Cup Qatar: Here’s all you need to know

Three of the venues initially built for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be hosting the upcoming sports event, which will be held between February 1st and the 11th in 2021.

Excited about the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 and still do not know the schedule of the games? Here is all you need to know about the upcoming major sports event!

All six FIFA continental confederations as well as Qatar’s league champions will compete in the upcoming tournament, due to take place between February 1-11, 2021, after being postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The games will be held across three FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums, including: Ahmad Bin Ali, Khalifa International, and Education City.

Opening and closing games

The newly-inaugurated Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will host the opening match between Qatar’s Al Duhail and Auckland City of New Zealand on February 1 at 20:30 Qatari local time (18:30 CET).

With a capacity of 40,000 seats, the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium was inaugurated during Qatar’s National Day on December 18th, which is also the scheduled date for the 2022 World Cup final two years from now.

The Club World Cup’s final will be played at the Education City Stadium on February 11 at 21:00 Qatari local time.

Also known as ‘Diamond in the Desert’, the design for the closing game’s stadium is drawn by the rich history of Islamic architecture, and is blended with striking modernity.

The façade features triangles that form complex, diamond-like geometrical patterns which appear to change colour depending on the sun’s position.

The teams

Al Duhail and Auckland City will also be joined by European champions and Germany’s FC Bayern München; CONCACAF champions Tigres UANL from Mexico; Al Ahly SC, Egyptian side and winners of the CAF Champions League; along with Ulsan Hyundai, which recently claimed the AFC Champions League at a match played in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 venue, Al Janoub Stadium.

The team representing the South American confederation has yet to be determined, pending results from the Copa Libertadores at the end of January 2021.

Read also: Qatar beats Saudi Arabia to host the Asian Games 2030

The final detailed pairings for the tournament will be determined in Zurich on January 19, 2021.

“Hosting the second edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in a row will allow us to build on our operational experience and apply learnings both from 2019, as well as the tournaments attended by fans in Qatar throughout 2020,” said Nasser Al Khater, Chief Executive Officer, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

It will help ensure we deliver an amazing experience for every fan when the Middle East and Arab world hosts its first FIFA World Cup,” Al Khater added.

Qatar has been working over the past months during the pandemic to ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of all of its players and sports fans, the official noted.

“We look forward to welcoming the world’s best clubs in the New Year for what will be yet another important milestone on the road to Qatar 2022,” Al Khater added.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube