19.8 C
Doha
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

FIFA Club World Cup Qatar: Here’s all you need to know

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesQatar 2022Events & Ticketing
Source: Supreme Committee

Three of the venues initially built for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be hosting the upcoming sports event, which will be held between February 1st and the 11th in 2021.

Excited about the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 and still do not know the schedule of the games? Here is all you need to know about the upcoming major sports event!

All six FIFA continental confederations as well as Qatar’s league champions will compete in the upcoming tournament, due to take place between February 1-11, 2021, after being postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The games will be held across three FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums, including: Ahmad Bin Ali, Khalifa International, and Education City.

Opening and closing games

The newly-inaugurated Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will host the opening match between Qatar’s Al Duhail and Auckland City of New Zealand on February 1 at 20:30 Qatari local time (18:30 CET).

With a capacity of 40,000 seats, the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium was inaugurated during Qatar’s National Day on December 18th, which is also the scheduled date for the 2022 World Cup final two years from now.

The Club World Cup’s final will be played at the Education City Stadium on February 11 at 21:00 Qatari local time.

Also known as ‘Diamond in the Desert’, the design for the closing game’s stadium is drawn by the rich history of Islamic architecture, and is blended with striking modernity.

The façade features triangles that form complex, diamond-like geometrical patterns which appear to change colour depending on the sun’s position.

Source: Supreme Committee

The teams

Al Duhail and Auckland City will also be joined by European champions and Germany’s FC Bayern München; CONCACAF champions Tigres UANL from Mexico; Al Ahly SC, Egyptian side and winners of the CAF Champions League; along with Ulsan Hyundai, which recently claimed the AFC Champions League at a match played in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 venue, Al Janoub Stadium.

The team representing the South American confederation has yet to be determined, pending results from the Copa Libertadores at the end of January 2021.

Read also: Qatar beats Saudi Arabia to host the Asian Games 2030

The final detailed pairings for the tournament will be determined in Zurich on January 19, 2021.

“Hosting the second edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in a row will allow us to build on our operational experience and apply learnings both from 2019, as well as the tournaments attended by fans in Qatar throughout 2020,” said Nasser Al Khater, Chief Executive Officer, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

It will help ensure we deliver an amazing experience for every fan when the Middle East and Arab world hosts its first FIFA World Cup,” Al Khater added.

Qatar has been working over the past months during the pandemic to ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of all of its players and sports fans, the official noted.

“We look forward to welcoming the world’s best clubs in the New Year for what will be yet another important milestone on the road to Qatar 2022,” Al Khater added.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

Russia banned from World Cup Qatar 2022 for doping offences

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Former World Cup host Russia will not be participating in Qatar’s 2022 world tournament. Russia’s national team will no longer take part in Qatar’s 2022...
Read more
Sports

Ulsan Hyundai FC secures AFC Champions League title for second time

Sana Hussain - 0
The final was held at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha with over 8,000 socially distanced fans. South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai beat Persepolis FC to...
Read more
Sports

beIn Sports retains Premier League broadcasting rights in $500mn deal

Sana Hussain - 0
The two struck a $500 million deal for the rights until 2025. Qatar-based sports broadcaster beIn Sports will continue to bring England’s Premier League to...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

UAE Crown Prince and Banque Havilland ‘planned Qatar’s economic downfall’

Sana Hussain - 0
Direct links established between Mohammed Bin Zayed and the Luxembourg-based private bank in a Bloomberg report.  The emergence of direct links between Mohammed bin Zayed,...

Mahaseel festival opens on Wednesday in Katara 

Events

Australians detained in Qatar ‘moved to deportation centre’

Top Stories

Qatar National Day 2020 – five things to do

News

Doha News Investigation: The Israeli company behind some of Qatar’s new...

DN Special Reports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.