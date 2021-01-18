FIFA Club World Cup tickets on presale

The tournament will begin on February 4th and go on until February 11.

People can start buying tickets for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup if they have a VISA card starting today, January 18.

Fans can log onto www.fifa.com/tickets on a first-come, first-served basis, with prices ranging from QAR 10 for a category 3 ticket for the first five matches up to QAR 300 for a category 1 ticket for the final.

The games will be played at two FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums, including: Ahmad Bin Ali and Education City. The Club World Cup’s first game will be played on February 4 while the final will be played at the Education City Stadium on February 11 at 21:00 Qatari local time.

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will stage the first match on 4 February, and the FIFA Club World Cup champions will be crowned at the Education City Stadium on 11 February.

The tournament will be contested by Al-Duhail SC, Al Ahly SC, FC Bayern Munich, Ulsan Hyundai FC, Tigres UANL and the winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores final scheduled for 30 January.

Following the withdrawal of Auckland City, host nation’s Al-Duhail SC, will move directly to the second round.

The draw to finalise the pairings will take place in Zurich on 19 January at 18:00 Doha time.

“Hosting the second edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in a row will allow us to build on our operational experience and apply learnings both from 2019, as well as the tournaments attended by fans in Qatar throughout 2020,” said Nasser Al Khater, Chief Executive Officer of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

It will help ensure we deliver an amazing experience for every fan when the Middle East and Arab world hosts its first FIFA World Cup,” Al Khater added.

Qatar has been working over the past months during the pandemic to ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of all of its players and sports fans, the official noted.

“We look forward to welcoming the world’s best clubs in the New Year for what will be yet another important milestone on the road to Qatar 2022,” Al Khater added.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

