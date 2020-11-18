27.5 C
Doha
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesNewsQatar 2022Events & Ticketing
[SC]

One of the biggest and most awaited football tournaments heads to Qatar for the second time.

Heading to Doha for the second time, the FIFA Club World Cup 2020TM will take place in Qatar from 1-11 February next year.

“We will begin preparing to host this event immediately as we look to build on the tremendous success of last year’s tournament,” said Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al Thani, President of Qatar Football Association.

Last year’s 2019 championship was regarded as a huge success and saw Liverpool take the trophy.

“It was a pleasure to welcome thousands of fans from across the world in 2019. Hosting the event for a second time will undoubtedly confirm our readiness for the FIFA World Cup,” Al Thani added.

“I wish all the participating teams the best of luck and look forward to witnessing top-level football during the tournament.”

Read also: Seven Qatari referees to officiate Asian Champions League matches

The pandemic pushed the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup date from December 2020 to February due to health concerns. 

Fortunately for all football fans, spectators will be allowed to attend the tournament and cheer for their club if the number of COVID-19 cases remains low in Qatar.

“It is our goal to host matches during the FIFA Club World Cup with as many fans as possible and build on the success of 2019 to deliver an even better experience for everyone involved,” said Nasser Al Khater, CEO, FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Local Organising Committee.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and ensure our preparations prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved in the tournament,” he added.

Until now, two teams have qualified for the tournament to-date: Qatar’s Al Duhail, the reigning Qatar Stars League champions, and UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich. 

Over the next three months,  five more teams will be confirmed when qualification tournaments are concluded.

“The tournament presents an exciting opportunity for Al Duhail, who will have the

chance to take on some of the best club sides in the world. We also look forward to again hosting Bayern Munich, one of the most prestigious clubs in world football,” Al Thani added.

Read also: Qatar in talks to host historic Pacquiao fight.

Ticketing details are set to be announced in due course, according to the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) statement. 

“Hosting the FIFA Club World Cup for a second time represents another vital learning opportunity for our country as we edge ever nearer to hosting the FIFA World Cup,” said Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

“We will be working closely with our stakeholders to provide an exceptional experience for fans, players and officials, while fine-tuning our plans for 2022,” Al Thawadi added.

Qatar is currently hosting 40 matches in the AFC Champions League East Zone, with 35 West Zone matches held successfully in September and October.

To ensure safety and help minimise the spread of the virus, the country implemented regular testing and bubble-to-bubble protocols throughout the tournaments. 

In addition, only a limited number of fans are being allowed to attend domestic matches in the country while abiding by social distancing rules.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar Charity seeks QR 66mn in donations for ‘Warmth and Peace’ winter campaign

Sana Hussain - 0
The campaign will distribute winter items, food and medicines to refugees and displaced persons. Qatar Charity has launched its annual Warmth and Peace campaign which...
Read more
The Mum Diaries

Dear Mum, let’s talk about stretch marks

Chereen Shurafa - 0
For many, the sudden emergence of stretch marks is a cause of major concern. Relax, stretch marks are common. They begin to develop at different...
Read more
DN TV
00:01:36

Qatar’s Filipino community mobilise for typhoon victims

Muhammad Muneeb - 0
The Filipino community in Qatar, which is known for its compassion and unity, has been working tirelessly to gather donations to aid those affected...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

‘No chances’ of the blockade ending soon says UAE official after...

Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Abu Dhabi’s ambassador to Washington continues to justify the illegal blockade on Qatar three years on. The UAE’s Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba,...

Qatar in talks to host historic Pacquiao fight

News

Qatar, Saudi Arabia compete for ‘magical’ 2030 Asian Games bid

Sports

Qatar to host European Drive-In Film Festival

News

Top 5 apps to install on your new iPhone 12

Technology

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

00:01:36

Qatar’s Filipino community mobilise for typhoon victims

DN TV Muhammad Muneeb - 0
The Filipino community in Qatar, which is known for its compassion and unity, has been working tirelessly to gather donations to aid those affected...
Read more

Experience the Magic of Cinema at the First-Ever Hybrid Edition of the 8th Ajyal Film Festival – From Home or on the Big Screen

Where To Go & What To Do Doha News Team - 0
Seven international feature films including Majid Majidi’s acclaimed Sun Children screened in-person as part of Ajyal public programme The Doha Film Institute’s (DFI) 8th Ajyal Film Festival...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘No chances’ of the blockade ending soon says UAE official after hopes of possible breakthrough

News Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Abu Dhabi’s ambassador to Washington continues to justify the illegal blockade on Qatar three years on. The UAE’s Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba,...
Read more

Qatar in talks to host historic Pacquiao fight

News Sana Hussain - 0
Manny Pacquiao, Terence Crawford or Kell Brook could take the stage in Doha’s first ever boxing match Qatar is hoping to host its first ever...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.