FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February

One of the biggest and most awaited football tournaments heads to Qatar for the second time.

Heading to Doha for the second time, the FIFA Club World Cup 2020TM will take place in Qatar from 1-11 February next year.

“We will begin preparing to host this event immediately as we look to build on the tremendous success of last year’s tournament,” said Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al Thani, President of Qatar Football Association.

Last year’s 2019 championship was regarded as a huge success and saw Liverpool take the trophy.

“It was a pleasure to welcome thousands of fans from across the world in 2019. Hosting the event for a second time will undoubtedly confirm our readiness for the FIFA World Cup,” Al Thani added.

“I wish all the participating teams the best of luck and look forward to witnessing top-level football during the tournament.”

The pandemic pushed the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup date from December 2020 to February due to health concerns.

Fortunately for all football fans, spectators will be allowed to attend the tournament and cheer for their club if the number of COVID-19 cases remains low in Qatar.

“It is our goal to host matches during the FIFA Club World Cup with as many fans as possible and build on the success of 2019 to deliver an even better experience for everyone involved,” said Nasser Al Khater, CEO, FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Local Organising Committee.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and ensure our preparations prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved in the tournament,” he added.

Until now, two teams have qualified for the tournament to-date: Qatar’s Al Duhail, the reigning Qatar Stars League champions, and UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich.

Over the next three months, five more teams will be confirmed when qualification tournaments are concluded.

“The tournament presents an exciting opportunity for Al Duhail, who will have the

chance to take on some of the best club sides in the world. We also look forward to again hosting Bayern Munich, one of the most prestigious clubs in world football,” Al Thani added.

Ticketing details are set to be announced in due course, according to the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) statement.

“Hosting the FIFA Club World Cup for a second time represents another vital learning opportunity for our country as we edge ever nearer to hosting the FIFA World Cup,” said Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

“We will be working closely with our stakeholders to provide an exceptional experience for fans, players and officials, while fine-tuning our plans for 2022,” Al Thawadi added.

Qatar is currently hosting 40 matches in the AFC Champions League East Zone, with 35 West Zone matches held successfully in September and October.

To ensure safety and help minimise the spread of the virus, the country implemented regular testing and bubble-to-bubble protocols throughout the tournaments.

In addition, only a limited number of fans are being allowed to attend domestic matches in the country while abiding by social distancing rules.

