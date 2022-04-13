FIFA commends UN for resolution recognising the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

The recent UN resolution recognises the importance of Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup.

FIFA has commended the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) consensus resolution during its 76th session, which recognises the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as the first such event to be held in the Middle East, and urged the relevant authorities to ensure that it leaves a lasting legacy for peace and development in the region.

The UN General Assembly passed the resolution on April 8, a week after FIFA President Gianni Infantino made an appeal for leadership, peace, and development during his presentation to the 72nd FIFA Congress in Doha.

“My plea to all of those who have some power in this world, to all of those who are in important political positions in the world, please stop conflicts and wars,” Infantino said in his address to FIFA’s member associations.

The resolution also highlighted the importance of sport, primarily football, in promoting peace and development, human rights respect, gender equality, and the empowerment of women and girls, owing to its widespread appeal.

“In these difficult times marked by conflicts and divisions, the fact that the UN General Assembly adopts this consensus resolution is a clear signal of the power of football as a tool for mutual understanding, tolerance, inclusion and peace, and is a further recognition to the new FIFA and its important social role the world over,” stated the FIFA President.

The letter also voiced support for the World Health Organization and Qatar’s inauguration of the “Healthy FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Creating Legacy for Sport and Health” cooperation.

This alliance seeks to ensure that the tournament is a healthy and safe event, including Covid-19 prevention measures, and that it is utilised to promote a healthy lifestyle and establish a pattern for future mass events to preserve health.

Infantino has recently stated that hosting the tournament in Qatar is essential not just for the host country, but also for the region as a whole. He also emphasised that global sporting event has prompted Qatar to change its labor regulations to ensure that both workers’ and human rights are protected.

FIFA World Cup accommodation

As the date of the tournament comes closer, Qatar organisers have been facing rising concerns by international fans regarding the availability and pricing of accommodation for the event.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al-Khater reassured fans that the tournament will be “as affordable as possible for everyone.”

Qatar has also created an online accommodation site for the World Cup. It contains about 80% of hotel inventory. When fans book a hotel through this platform, they can rest assured that demand will be met and that no artificial price increases will occur.“

It is important that that fans visit our accommodation portal once they have booked their tickets. There will be other ways for them to book their accommodation, but if they want the cheapest options, this is where they find them.” said Al-Khater.

The World Cup 2022 is expected to attract 1.5 million fans, according to organisers.

