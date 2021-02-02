FIFA confirms Club World Cup squads days ahead of kick off

FIFA Club World Cup Qatar officially confirmed full squads for the six participating teams.
With the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 just two days from kick off, full squad lists have been officially announced on the CWC’s website.
The tournament will see Egypt’s Al Ahly SC, Qatar’s Al Duhail SC, Germany’s FC Bayern München, Brazil’s SE Palmeiras, Mexico’s Tigres UANL, and Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai FC.
The whistle for the first match will be blown at the new Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Thursday at 5pm local time.
The first match, dubbed ‘Battle of the Tigers’ will see Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC square off after the first round between Al Duhail SC and Auckland City FC was forfeited.
If the ‘Tigers of Asia’ can beat the ‘Tigers of Concacaf’, they will play against SE Palmeiras in the semi-finals on the 7th of this month.
“A total of 138 players are expected to head to Qatar, as each squad comprises 23-man lists,” according to FIFA.
The champions of the tournament will be crowned on February 11th following the final, expected at the new Education City Stadium at 9pm local time.
