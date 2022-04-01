FIFA Final Draw recap: groups and fixtures

The opening match of the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on 21st November at Al Khor Stadium.

The opening match of the biggest international tournament will see Qatar and Ecuador battling for the top spot in Group A for a golden chance to qualify for the second round.

After years of waiting, the complete World Cup draw is finally announced. Here is the full table:

Group A: Host Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, The Netherlands.

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

Group D: France, Peru/Australia/United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Tunisia.

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Marocco, Croatia.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

The official mascot was also revealed during the FIFA Final Draw ceremony on Friday.

The mascot, named La’eeb, is inspired by the Qatari traditional attire, the loose headdress, which is called a ghutra. The animation shows a white cloth ‘ghutra’ held on with a black rope known as the ‘agal’.

One of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar songs, Hayya Hayya, has also been revealed.

During Friday’s draw, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that this World Cup will be the ‘most amazing edition,’ and will be watched by more than 3 million people in Doha and more than 5 billion worldwide.

The country’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also stated that the tournament will serve as a great opportunity to unite the world after the challenges it faced during the pandemic.

“I feel an immense proudness and happiness from now and until the time the world sees Qatar delivering an exceptional edition of the World Cup,” the Amir said in his speech.

Are you ready for the World Cup?

Qatar’s World Cup will kick off on 21 November at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, whilst the final match will take place on December 18 at the iconic Lusail Stadium.

More than one million fans are expected to flock to the country to witness their favourite team in action with the hopes of bringing the trophy home.

Since it won the bid to host the World Cup in 2010, the Gulf nation has proven to the world its strong commitment to ensure the event is extraordinary for all football fans despite hefty criticism from Western media.

During the last decade, authorities have completed almost all FIFA-related projects at an unprecedented pace, ensuring all stadium designs are environmentally friendly and showcase extraordinary design.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube