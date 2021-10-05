35 C
Doha
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports Qatar 2022

FIFA in talks with Qatar to ease mandatory vaccination for World Cup 2022

By Farah AlSharif

-

Qatar 2022Top Stories
FIFA President Gianni Infantino [FIFA]

The football body is in talks with 2022 World Cup host Qatar to cancel mandatory vaccine requirements for next year’s tournament potentially.

FIFA is reportedly in talks with Qatari authorities to get rid of the mandatory vaccine requirements for spectators and fans attending next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

According to a familiar anonymous source to the Associated Press, the officials are discussing the possibility of fans, players, and officials being able to provide proof of recovery or negative PCR tests instead of vaccination documents.

This has not been confirmed to be true by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy or the Qatari government.

Confirmed! Qatar to host its first ever F1 Grand Prix race

In June, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani confirmed that the host country would require fans attending next year’s tournament to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Qatar has previously said it would be prepared with at least one million doses of the Covid-19 shots to vaccinate non-vaccinated fans attending the World Cup 2022.

Al Thani stressed that Qatar would not allow fans to enter stadiums without receiving the full doses of the vaccine.

“We are currently negotiating with a company to provide one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate non-vaccinated people coming to World Cup Qatar 2022,” he said.

“Qatar, as the host country, will provide the safeguards required to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition,” FIFA said in a statement. “All attendees must follow the travel advice from the Qatari authorities and the latest guidance from the Ministry of Public Health. Full information on COVID-19 safety measures will be communicated to all client groups as we approach the competition.”

On Sunday, FIFA offered direct encouragement for football players to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and endorse the World Health Organization’s position: Safe, fair, and equitable access is critical in all countries. Players should not receive priority access to vaccines,” said the global football body.

In late September, Qatar’s cabinet announced the easing of more Covid-19 restrictions as daily coronavirus community cases in the Gulf state continued to drop.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

Vaccinated Qatar travellers to UK no longer need to quarantine

Farah AlSharif - 0
Starting from Tuesday, the UK will begin to recognise vaccines administered in Qatar, meaning travellers will no longer need to quarantine. England will now recognise...
Read more
Technology

Hilarious memes flood Twitter as competitors Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp blackout

Farah AlSharif - 0
Monday's social media blackout on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp was one of the parent company's longest reported shutdowns in history. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have...
Read more
Politics

Qatar calls for lifting of unjust Israeli siege on Gaza

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The Gulf country has been actively advocating for an end to Israel's siege and has pumped millions into humanitarian projects in Gaza. Qatar has called...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

No masks outdoors: Qatar loosens Covid-19 restrictions as cases decline

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The new measures are effective from 3 October. Qatar's cabinet has announced the easing of more Covid-19 restrictions during its weekly meeting on Wednesday, as...

Qatar drops yellow list, slashes PCR test costs in latest travel...

COVID-19

Anti-Muslim crackdown in Assam triggers ‘Boycott Indian products’ calls on Twitter

News

Qatar Airways flights from Doha to Hong Kong ‘temporarily banned’

Travel

Confirmed! Qatar to host its first ever F1 Grand Prix race

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.