FIFA in talks with Qatar to ease mandatory vaccination for World Cup 2022

The football body is in talks with 2022 World Cup host Qatar to cancel mandatory vaccine requirements for next year’s tournament potentially.

FIFA is reportedly in talks with Qatari authorities to get rid of the mandatory vaccine requirements for spectators and fans attending next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

According to a familiar anonymous source to the Associated Press, the officials are discussing the possibility of fans, players, and officials being able to provide proof of recovery or negative PCR tests instead of vaccination documents.