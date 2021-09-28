FIFA kicks off Arab Cup 2021 ticket sales

The 2021 FIFA Arab Cup will act as a precursor to next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA announced tickets for the Arab Cup Qatar 2021 are now on sale on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The much-anticipated event is set to take place from 30 November to 18 December, one year ahead of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

“Tickets for all matches are still available, including the curtain-raisers at two brand-new stadiums that will be used at the FIFA World Cup 2022™: the stunning Al Bayt and the groundbreaking Ras Abu Aboud,” the governing body said in a statement.

Al Bayt stadium will welcome the first match between host nation Qatar and Bahrain at 7pm local time, while the UAE and Syria will play against each other at 10pm at the Ras Abu Aboud venue.

Any updates in the match schedule can be found on FIFA’s official website.

“Tickets that have already been purchased for these matches remain valid despite the changed kick-off times,” FIFA added.

“Fans will be able to attend two out of the four matches taking place daily during the group stage, as long as there are four hours in between kick-offs to allow enough time to get to the second stadium using public transport,” it explained.

Those who still haven’t purchased team-specific ticket series can do so during the sales phase, which will end on 12 October at 12am local time.

The last-minute sales phase will start on 2 November and run until the end of the tournament.

A selection of tickets are now available, with prices ranging from QAR 25 for a category 4 tickets for Qatar residents hoping to catch the group matches, to QAR 245 for a category 1 ticket for the final.

“Visa, the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, is the preferred payment method for fan ticket purchases for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021.”

The Arab Cup 2021 will offer a glimpse of what to expect a year later at the FIFA World Cup Qatar.

People from all around the world will have the opportunity to experience Qatar’s ultra-modern sports facilities ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA Arab Cup is anticipated to showcase Qatar’s capabilities in hosting major sports tournaments and welcoming a global audience, Visit Qatar said earlier.

“The event offers a great opportunity for competitors and spectators alike to experience the spirit of Qatar and the iconic stadiums that will host the World Cup in 2022,” FIFA said on its website.

The FIFA Arab Cup will feature 16 teams, with the final scheduled to take place on 18 December where the winners will be crowned champions of the Arab world.

The tournament will be held in six of the eight stadiums built for the 2022 World Cup: Al Bayt, Al Thumama stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, Education City stadium, Ras Abu Aboud stadium and Al Janoub stadium.

The 60,000-seat capacity Al Bayt Stadium, is designated as “an amazing example of architectural excellence”, with its design inspired by Bedouin tents, featuring a retractable roof and innovative cooling system.

The 16 Arab teams will compete in the group stages, followed by knockout matches for a total of 32 games played over 19 days.

During the 19-day tournament, visitors will have a unique opportunity to explore many of Qatar’s tourist destinations and enjoy its luxury, high-end facilities, including restaurants, hotels, resorts and many more designed to “accommodate all needs”.

“Museums resplendent with ancient artefacts; forts with a history of defending the nation; and high-end retail malls offering world-famous brands,” Qatar Tourism said.

“Compact Qatar, with minimal travel distances between football venues and perfect winter weather, is quite simply the ideal destination for an event of this magnitude.”

Fan ID

Spectators will need to obtain a Fan ID to access venues. This is a free, smart card identification device that provides fans with a number of services and benefits offered by the host country. This may include free access to public transport services on match days.

Fans who have secured tickets will need to apply for a Fan ID at the earliest convenience through FAC21.qa.

The Fan IDs are operated and controlled by the Qatari government.

Covid-19 measures

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the host nation will inform spectators of the required precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety during the tournament.

Attendees are required to adhere to travel guidelines set by Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health.

FIFA will also provide information on applied Covid-19-related safety measures to access the tournament’s venues.

Authorities earlier confirmed that all attendees are required to be fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the Ministry of Public Health.

