FIFA World Cup 2022 organisers guarantee ‘affordable’ accommodation for fans

There have been growing concerns over accommodation prices and availability.

World Cup Qatar 2022 organisers reassured fans that the tournament will be “as affordable as possible for everyone.” FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al-Khater said in an interview with SunSport.

This comes as Qatar organisers face numerous rumours circulating online citing outrageous accommodation prices that are turning World Cup fans away.

Hotel – £9000 PER NIGHT

Flight – £1063

Match ticket – £724

Pint – £11.50

Drinking in public is banned and you can't buy alcohol in shops or supermarkets.

Fans could be in for a HUGE shock at the World Cup in Qatar.🤯 pic.twitter.com/J6gq8JDlct — FootballWTF (@FootballWTF247) April 5, 2022

“We have always been committed to offering every fan who wants to come the opportunity to enjoy an affordable World Cup. We have learned from previous tournaments. We know there have been price hikes in previous tournaments to take advantage of the fans who have bought tickets,” Al-Khater told SunSport.

Additionally, Al-Khater further explained that Qatar has built an online accommodation site for the World Cup that centralises about 80% of hotel inventory. Making hotel reservations through this platform will ensure that demand is met and that no artificial pricing increases occur.

“It is important that that fans visit our accommodation portal once they have booked their tickets. There will be other ways for them to book their accommodation, but if they want the cheapest options, this is where they find them.” said Al-Khater.

Fans will be able to use the accommodation portal to select a variety of lodging alternatives, ranging from two to five star hotel rooms, apartments, villas, luxury cruise ships, and desert camps.

Read also: Activists are rallying behind the #FreeAhmadManasra hashtag, who is he and what is it about?

MSC Cruises had agreed to lease two cruise liners with a total capacity of 4,000 cabins to Qatar for the World Cup. They’d also struck a deal with Accor, Europe’s largest hospitality company, to furnish 60,000 apartments and villas during the tournament.

The cruise liners, which will be anchored at Doha Port and serve as floating hotels, have a total capacity of 4,000 cabins and will provide fans with a breathtaking view of the West Bay skyline. Chartering cruise liners is billed as a sustainable alternative that Qatar has long been interested in as part of its World Cup accommodation strategy.

800,000 tickets have already been sold for the global tournament, with the next phase of ticket sales underway. On April 1, the World Cup draw was made public, and all qualified countries learned who their group stage opponents would be in November. As a result, there is a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of demand for tickets.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube