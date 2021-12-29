21 C
Doha
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Home Sports Events & Ticketing

Qatar Airways World Cup travel packages now on sale

By Hala Abdallah

-

Events & TicketingQatar 2022Top Stories
campaign | fifa trophy livery | v1 | aircraft

Qatar’s historic hosting of next year’s mega tournament is hoped to bring to the Gulf state over 1.2 million visitors. 

Qatar Airways rolled out all-inclusive packages ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 for each of the group stages, knockout matches, quarter-final games, semi-finals and final matches.

The prices vary depending on the city of departure, hotels and match ticket seat categories. 

Each package includes an international round trip ticket from the city of departure to Doha, accommodation in any category of choice with daily breakfast and match tickets to certain games as per the chosen package. 

Spectators coming to Qatar for the World Cup 2022 can also guarantee a place at their favorite team’s matches, “no matter what package you book,” QA says. 

Read also: Qatar to attract over 1.2 million visitors for FIFA World Cup 2022

Seven different packages are now available for purchase to fit all needs and expectations. Once purchased, the “packages are non-refundable”.

Qatar is set to host the world’s biggest football tournament in less than a year to become the first ever Middle Eastern and Arab country to do so.

The long-awaited tournament will take place between November 21 and December 18 at eight state-of-the-art stadiums built and dedicated for the big event.

FIFA officially announced earlier that the tournament will be played during the winter season for the first time due to extreme humidity and heat levels in the summer months in Doha.

The host nation has undertaken many infrastructure and construction projects ahead of the event, such as the building of multiple World Cup stadiums and other projects, including the metro system and an expansion of the Hamad International Airport.

Authorities have repeatedly said they plan to host a Covid-free World Cup and said one million shots of the vaccine will be provided to international spectators flocking to the country.

Fans will not be allowed to enter stadiums without receiving the full doses of the vaccine and the state’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said the global sporting event will go ahead as planned despite the pandemic challenges.

