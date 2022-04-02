FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fixtures: schedule and locations revealed

The opening match of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will commence on 21st November while the final match will take place on 18th December.
With the groups being drawn, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fixtures have finally been revealed, including the tournament’s entire schedule and stadium locations.
The information provided is the updated schedule until every country to be qualified is finalised.
As the World Cup group draw is sealed, fans can now see which countries will play against each other, dates and times of the games, and which teams will potentially compete in the knockout rounds.
The first two rounds of group games will have kick-off times at 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM, and 10:00 PM (GMT+3).
The final group stage games and all knockout games will have kick-off times at 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM (GMT+3).
The World Cup tournament will follow the past editions, with a 32-team group stage which will trim down to 16 teams (only the top two teams from each group will advance).
Those 16 survivors will then begin a single-game knockout competition, with the winners moving on and the losers going back home. There must be a winner on the day, with extra time and penalty kicks being used, if deemed necessary.
World Cup 2022 fixtures and location: the group stage
Matchday 1
November 21 (Monday)
Senegal vs The Netherlands (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium
England vs Iran (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Khalifa International Stadium
Qatar vs Ecuador (7:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium
United States vs either Ukraine, Scotland or Wales (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
November 22 (Tuesday)
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium
Denmark vs Tunisia (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium
Mexico vs Poland (7:00 PM GMT+3) at Stadium 974
France vs either UAE, Australia or Peru (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Janoub Stadium
November 23 (Wednesday)
Morocco vs Croatia (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium
Germany vs Japan (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Khalifa International Stadium
Spain vs either Costa Rica or New Zealand (7:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium
Belgium vs Canada (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
November 24 (Thursday)
Switzerland vs Cameroon (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Janoub Stadium
Uruguay vs South Korea (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium
Portugal vs Ghana (7:00 PM GMT+3) at Stadium 974
Brazil vs Serbia (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium
Matchday 2
November 25 (Friday)
Either Ukraine, Scotland, or Wales vs Iran (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Qatar vs Senegal (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium
The Netherlands vs Ecuador (7:00 PM GMT+3) Khalifa International Stadium
England vs United States (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium
November 26 (Saturday)
Tunisia vs either UAE, Australia or Peru (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Janoub Stadium
Poland vs Saudi Arabia (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium
France vs Denmark (7:00 PM GMT+3) at Stadium 974
Argentina vs Mexico (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium
November 27 (Sunday)
Japan vs either Costa Rica or New Zealand (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Belgium vs Morocco (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium
Croatia vs Canada (7:00 PM GMT+3) at Khalifa International Stadium
Spain vs Germany (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium
November 28 (Monday)
Cameroon vs Serbia (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Janoub Stadium
South Korea vs Ghana (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium
Brazil vs Switzerland (7:00 PM GMT+3) at Stadium 974
Portugal vs Uruguay (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium
Matchday 3
November 29 (Tuesday)
Ecuador vs Senegal (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Khalifa International Stadium
Netherlands vs Qatar (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium
Iran vs United States (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium
Either Ukraine, Scotland or Wales vs England (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
November 30 (Wednesday)
Tunisia vs France (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium
Either UAE, Australia or Peru vs Denmark (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Janoub Stadium
Poland vs Argentina (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Stadium 974
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium
December 1 (Thursday)
Canada vs Morocco (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium
Croatia vs Belgium (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Japan vs Spain (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Khalifa International Stadium
Either Costa Rica or New Zealand vs Germany (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium
December 2 (Friday)
Ghana vs Uruguay (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Janoub Stadium
South Korea vs Portugal (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium
Serbia vs Switzerland (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Stadium 974
Cameroon vs Brazil (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium
World Cup 2022 round of 16
December 3 (Saturday)
- Group A Winner vs Group B Second Place (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Khalifa International Stadium
2. Group C Winner vs Group D Second Place (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
December 4 (Sunday)
3. Group D Winner vs Group C Second Place (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium
4. Group B Winner vs Group A Second Place (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium
December 5 (Monday)
5. Group E Winner vs Group F Second Place (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Janoub Stadium
6. Group G Winner vs Group H Second Place (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Stadium 974
December 6 (Tuesday)
7. Group F Winner vs Group E Second Place (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium
8. Group H Winner vs Group G Second Place (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium
World Cup 2022 quarter-finals
December 9 (Friday)
QF1: Round of 16 ‘5’ winner vs Round of 16 ‘6’ winner (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium
QF2: Round of 16 ‘1’ winner vs Round of 16 ‘2’ winner (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium
December 10 (Saturday)
QF3: Round of 16 ‘7’ winner vs Round of 16 ‘8’ winner (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium
QF4: Round of 16 ‘3’ winner vs Round of 16 ‘4’ winner (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium
World Cup 2022 semi-finals
December 13 (Tuesday)
Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 2 winner (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium
December 14 (Wednesday)
Quarter-final 3 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium
World Cup 2022 third-place play-offs
December 17 (Saturday)
Semi-final losers (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Khalifa International Stadium
World Cup 2022 final
December 18 (Sunday)
Semi-final winners (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium
