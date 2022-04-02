23 C
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fixtures: schedule and locations revealed

By Fatemeh Salari

Source: Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy

The opening match of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will commence on 21st November while the final match will take place on 18th December.

With the groups being drawn, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fixtures have finally been revealed, including the tournament’s entire schedule and stadium locations.

The information provided is the updated schedule until every country to be qualified is finalised.

As the World Cup group draw is sealed, fans can now see which countries will play against each other, dates and times of the games, and which teams will potentially compete in the knockout rounds.

FIFA Final Draw recap: groups and fixtures

The first two rounds of group games will have kick-off times at 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM, and 10:00 PM (GMT+3).

The final group stage games and all knockout games will have kick-off times at 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM (GMT+3).

The World Cup tournament will follow the past editions, with a 32-team group stage which will trim down to 16 teams (only the top two teams from each group will advance).

Those 16 survivors will then begin a single-game knockout competition, with the winners moving on and the losers going back home. There must be a winner on the day, with extra time and penalty kicks being used, if deemed necessary.

World Cup 2022 fixtures and location: the group stage

Matchday 1

November 21 (Monday)

Senegal vs The Netherlands (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium

England vs Iran (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Khalifa International Stadium

Qatar vs Ecuador (7:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium

United States vs either Ukraine, Scotland or Wales (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

November 22 (Tuesday)

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium

Denmark vs Tunisia (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium

Mexico vs Poland (7:00 PM GMT+3) at Stadium 974

France vs either UAE, Australia or Peru (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Janoub Stadium

November 23 (Wednesday)

Morocco vs Croatia (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium

Germany vs Japan (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Khalifa International Stadium

Spain vs either Costa Rica or New Zealand (7:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium

Belgium vs Canada (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

November 24 (Thursday)

Switzerland vs Cameroon (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Janoub Stadium

Uruguay vs South Korea (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium

Portugal vs Ghana (7:00 PM GMT+3) at Stadium 974

Brazil vs Serbia (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium

Matchday 2

November 25 (Friday)

Either Ukraine, Scotland, or Wales vs Iran (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Qatar vs Senegal (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium

The Netherlands vs Ecuador (7:00 PM GMT+3) Khalifa International Stadium

England vs United States (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium

November 26 (Saturday)

Tunisia vs either UAE, Australia or Peru (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Janoub Stadium

Poland vs Saudi Arabia (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium

France vs Denmark (7:00 PM GMT+3) at Stadium 974

Argentina vs Mexico (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium

November 27 (Sunday)

Japan vs either Costa Rica or New Zealand (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Belgium vs Morocco (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium

Croatia vs Canada (7:00 PM GMT+3) at Khalifa International Stadium

Spain vs Germany (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium

November 28 (Monday)

Cameroon vs Serbia (1:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Janoub Stadium

South Korea vs Ghana (4:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium

Brazil vs Switzerland (7:00 PM GMT+3) at Stadium 974

Portugal vs Uruguay (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium

Matchday 3

November 29 (Tuesday)

Ecuador vs Senegal (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Khalifa International Stadium

Netherlands vs Qatar (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium

Iran vs United States (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium

Either Ukraine, Scotland or Wales vs England (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

November 30 (Wednesday)

Tunisia vs France (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium

Either UAE, Australia or Peru vs Denmark (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Janoub Stadium

Poland vs Argentina (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Stadium 974

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium

December 1 (Thursday)

Canada vs Morocco (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium

Croatia vs Belgium (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Japan vs Spain (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Khalifa International Stadium

Either Costa Rica or New Zealand vs Germany (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium

December 2 (Friday)

Ghana vs Uruguay (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Janoub Stadium

South Korea vs Portugal (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium

Serbia vs Switzerland (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Stadium 974

Cameroon vs Brazil (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium

World Cup 2022 round of 16

December 3 (Saturday)

  1. Group A Winner vs Group B Second Place (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Khalifa International Stadium

2. Group C Winner vs Group D Second Place (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

December 4 (Sunday)

3. Group D Winner vs Group C Second Place (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium

4. Group B Winner vs Group A Second Place (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium

December 5 (Monday)

5. Group E Winner vs Group F Second Place (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Janoub Stadium

6. Group G Winner vs Group H Second Place (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Stadium 974

December 6 (Tuesday)

7. Group F Winner vs Group E Second Place (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium

8. Group H Winner vs Group G Second Place (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium

World Cup 2022 quarter-finals

December 9 (Friday)

QF1: Round of 16 ‘5’ winner vs Round of 16 ‘6’ winner (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Education City Stadium

QF2: Round of 16 ‘1’ winner vs Round of 16 ‘2’ winner (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium

December 10 (Saturday)

QF3: Round of 16 ‘7’ winner vs Round of 16 ‘8’ winner (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Thumama Stadium

QF4: Round of 16 ‘3’ winner vs Round of 16 ‘4’ winner (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium

World Cup 2022 semi-finals

December 13 (Tuesday)

Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 2 winner (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium

December 14 (Wednesday)

Quarter-final 3 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner (10:00 PM GMT+3) at Al Bayt Stadium

World Cup 2022 third-place play-offs

December 17 (Saturday)

Semi-final losers (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Khalifa International Stadium

World Cup 2022 final

December 18 (Sunday)

Semi-final winners (6:00 PM GMT+3) at Lusail Stadium

