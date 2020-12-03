27.3 C
Filipino artists depict Qatar’s resilience in face of pandemic

By Sana Hussain

-

Painting the New Normal Exhibition | Katara Qatar

Katara cultural Village is hosting a virtual exhibition that will showcase work by Filipino artists, in a joint project by the Philippine embassy in Doha, Katara and Sentro-Rizal under the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

The exhibit, called “Painting the New Normal,” depicts the challenges faced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic and the triumph of human spirit in overcoming the global health crisis. 

It will run until December 31 on the Katara website. 

One of the paintings, titled “Today’s Sacrifice for a New, Better Normal”, highlights the resiliency and dedication of Filipino frontliners who continue to provide services to compatriots and contribute to the Philippine economy as well.

“This exhibit is a humble tribute of the Philippine embassy to Qatar government in recognition of its important role and efforts in successfully managing the spread of the coronavirus in the country; and to all medical frontliners in Qatar for braving the odds to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in Qatar despite personal risks,” organisers said. 

Another painting, titled “Hope Amidst Adversity”, portrays human resilience and survival despite the many threats and challenges the world is facing today.

The painting is “a contemporary portrait of two sides of the human spirit; one side shows human vulnerability to outside elements and the fragility of life, while the other side show’s mankind’s strength against all threats of existence, which is powered by hope and love,” the artist said.

