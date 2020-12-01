Final phase of Qatar Census to kicks off

The census will resume online starting from 1 December 2020 after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a long suspension due to COVID-19, the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) has announced the resumption of the final phase of fieldwork for the General Census of Population, Housing and Establishments “Qatar Census 2020.”

There are three ways to complete the census, according to Nasser Al Mahdi, Head of the Department of Censuses and Statistical Surveys.

The first is to electronically fill in the census form through the website; the second is to provide data through a direct interview with the field enumerators, while the third method is a paper envelope form that will be distributed by authorities.

Al Mahdi said the PSA provided three methods to adapt to each families’ circumstances and to ensure accuracy and efficiency.

Starting Tuesday December 1st, and until January 7th 2021 the electronic form for families and individuals who wish to complete their data on their own without the need for the enumerators to visit their places of residence will be available.

Citizens and residents can now complete the form through the PSA’s website.

Meanwhile, the field teams working on completing the census will resume their visits starting December 13th and until mid-January 2021 upon the approval of the Ministry of Public Health, given the preventative measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid19.

To ensure everyone’s safety, Saleh Al Nabit, PSA president, said that all enumerators have been trained well in terms of health and safety procedures and will be able to collect data from families whose data have not been completed electronically. Al Nabit also added that the recent decision to continue the census comes after coordination with Qatar’s health ministry.

Given its role as the main means of collecting data related to all properties of buildings, housing units, establishments, families and individuals and their different demographics, the census is one of the largest statistical operations conducted by the state of Qatar.

The president added that authorities aim to provide a comprehensive and accurate database to serve planners, researchers, and decision-makers in Qatar and allow accurate international comparisons.

PSA calls upon all citizens and residents of Qatar to provide accurate data to ensure all goals and objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and its development strategies are achieved.

