27.7 C
Doha
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Final phase of Qatar Census to kicks off

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

[Pixabay]

The census will resume online starting from 1 December 2020 after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a long suspension due to COVID-19, the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) has announced the resumption of the final phase of fieldwork for the General Census of Population, Housing and Establishments “Qatar Census 2020.”

There are three ways to complete the census, according to Nasser Al Mahdi, Head of the Department of Censuses and Statistical Surveys.

The first is to electronically fill in the census form through the website; the second is to provide data through a direct interview with the field enumerators, while the third method is a paper envelope form that will be distributed by authorities. 

Al Mahdi said the PSA provided three methods to adapt to each families’ circumstances and to ensure accuracy and efficiency.

Starting Tuesday December 1st, and until January 7th 2021 the electronic form for families and individuals who wish to complete their data on their own without the need for the enumerators to visit their places of residence will be available.

Citizens and residents can now complete the form through the PSA’s website

Meanwhile, the field teams working on completing the census will resume their visits starting  December 13th and until mid-January 2021 upon the approval of the Ministry of Public Health, given the preventative measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid19. 

Read also: Qatar eases Exceptional Entry Permit measures for residents travelling abroad.

To ensure everyone’s safety, Saleh Al Nabit, PSA president, said that all enumerators have been trained well in terms of health and safety procedures and will be able to collect data from families whose data have not been completed electronically. Al Nabit also added that the recent decision to continue the census comes after coordination with Qatar’s health ministry.

Given its role as the main means of collecting data related to all properties of buildings, housing units, establishments, families and individuals and their different demographics, the census is one of the largest statistical operations conducted by the state of Qatar. 

The president added that authorities aim to provide a comprehensive and accurate database to serve planners, researchers, and decision-makers in Qatar and allow accurate international comparisons. 

PSA calls upon all citizens and residents of Qatar to provide accurate data to ensure all goals and objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and its development strategies are achieved.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Qatar’s public transport to go green

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
25% of Qatar’s public bus network will be powered by electricity during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Qatar signed contracts worth an estimated QR6bn on...
Read more
Top Stories

White House advisor Jared Kushner to visit Qatar, Saudi ‘to resolve Gulf dispute’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
This visit could provide clarity after recent reports that a breakthrough in the three year long crisis was imminent.  Senior White House advisor and US...
Read more
News

Qatar to provide education to 57,600 Somali children

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar Fund for Development and Education Above All foundation are due to provide thousands of Somali children with quality primary education. More than...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

News

Qatar eases Exceptional Entry Permit measures for residents travelling abroad

Asmahan Qarjouli - 2
The decision was based on local and international epidemiological factors regarding the spread of COVID-19. Residents currently in Qatar with plans to travel and return...

Top 10 authentic restaurants for world cuisines right here in Doha

Dining

Graffiti finally cleaned off iconic ‘East-West / West-East’ artwork

Culture

Bahrain claims Doha ‘violated’ GCC agreement for stopping two boats breaching...

Politics

Index: Despite ranking, perception of public safety in Qatar high

Life

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Fatima Shaddad: My last conversation with Qatar’s legendary icon Mama Fatima

Culture Hamida Issa - 0
When I first met Qatar's iconic singer Fatima Shaddad, I knew I was in the presence of a queen in her own right, writes...
Read more

‘Cinema is a Palestinian’s only weapon’: A review of Ajyal’s Audience Award winner, ‘200 Meters’

Culture Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Palestinian voices reach a global audience in a film showing the harsh reality of living under the illegal Israeli occupation. Visiting family members for a...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Qatar eases Exceptional Entry Permit measures for residents travelling abroad

News Asmahan Qarjouli - 2
The decision was based on local and international epidemiological factors regarding the spread of COVID-19. Residents currently in Qatar with plans to travel and return...
Read more

Top 10 authentic restaurants for world cuisines right here in Doha

Dining Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Qatar is home to a huge melting pot of expats from different parts of the world and this is reflected in the wide range...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.