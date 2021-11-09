26.6 C
Doha
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Home Sports

Final two Qatar 2022 stadiums to be unveiled during FIFA Arab Cup

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Qatar 2022
[SC]

The FIFA Arab Cup™ will take place over 19 days, starting November 30 until 18 of December.

Qatar‘s most awaited FIFA Arab Cup 2021 matches will be played at six World Cup stadium, the Supreme Committee has announced, with the final two facilities set to be inaugurated during the tournament.

Some 16 teams will participate in the competition, with the final scheduled to take place on 18 December where the winners will be crowned champions of the Arab world.

The games will be held in six of the eight stadiums built for the 2022 World Cup: Al Bayt, Al Thumama stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, Education City stadium, Ras Abu Aboud stadium and Al Janoub stadium.

In less than a month, two of those venues will open their doors for the first time.

The Al Bayt Stadium and Ras Abu Aboud Stadium will be inaugurated on 30 November – the opening day of the tournament, the committee revealed.

How to get tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup qualifier games 

The 60,000-seat capacity Al Bayt Stadium, is designated as “an amazing example of architectural excellence”, with its design inspired by Bedouin tents, featuring a retractable roof and innovative cooling system.

Living up to Qatar’s sustainability legacy, Doha’s 40,000-seat Ras Abu Aboud Stadium is constructed using shipping containers, removable seats, and other modular “building blocks.”

After the global football tournament in 2022, the stadium will be entirely dismantled and repurposed for a better cause.

The FIFA Arab Cup 2021, the first of edition of its kind, is expected to offer a glimpse of what to expect a year later at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fans from around the world will have the opportunity to experience Qatar’s ultra-modern sports facilities ahead of the World Cup next year, from state-of-the-art stadiums to great transportation and fan activities.

The tournament, scheduled to kick off later this month, is seen as a golden opportunity to test preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will take place in a similar time-slot next year.

The FIFA Arab Cup will take place over 19 days, starting November 30 until 18 of December. In total, 32 matches will take place during the tournament.

Tickets for all matches are available here.

