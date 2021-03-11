Finally! Instagram music comes to Qatar

“Not available in your region” is no more!
Instagram music is now available for millions of users in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), after almost three years since its was launched worldwide.
Users can add music tracks on stories shared on the popular social media platform, the parent company Facebook announced.
“People have always come to Facebook and Instagram to express themselves and be entertained, and we’re focused on bringing music into the ways people share, connect and express themselves,” a statement by Facebook said.
“For that reason, we’ve been working with creators and music partners around the world to help people connect and share how they feel through music across the Facebook family of apps. We see music as a core part of the future of entertainment on Facebook and Instagram. Now there are even more ways for people to create and discover content they’ll love.”
Users can now choose from a variety of songs to add to their favourite selfies or videos on before posting to their stories.
While some social media users say the feature is yet to appear on their accounts, it is expected to roll out region-wide soon.
