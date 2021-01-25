20.5 C
First Qatar ‘Open Parachuting Championship’ to take flight

By Hala Abdallah

-

News

The first Qatar International Open Parachuting Championship will take off on February 5.

Residents of Qatar have been invited to attend a first of its kind event in Qatar.

The Qatar International Open Parachuting Championship will be held at Doha Sealine Dropzone between 7am and 5pm and is open to the public, Qatar Air Sports Committee said.

“We promise you of exciting and professional shows,” the committee said in a public invitation on social media.

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Slovenia and Qatar will participate in the event, which is scheduled to run until February 8, 2021, Qatar Air Sports Committee confirmed.

There will be two competitions in the men’s category – 4-way formation skydiving and accuracy landing. 

The opening of the championship will take place on Friday at 4pm.  

