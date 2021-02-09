Fish aboard: Qatar Airways flies ‘record’ 68,944kg of salmon fish

It turns out human passengers are not the only ones enjoying Qatar Airways flight.

National carrier Qatar Airways [QA] broke a unique record by carrying 68,944kg of salmon on its B777 passenger freighter.

The courier picked up fresh salmon from Harstad-Navik Airport in Norway, according to a Qatar Airways tweet.

“Fresh catch, from Harstad-Narvik Airport to the world. We broke all records and carried 68,944 kg of salmon on our B777 passenger freighter recently. Kudos to our teams who helped achieve this milestone record,” the tweet read.

Earlier this month, the country’s premier airline also announced plans to transport animals back to their natural habitat, free of charge. The move highlighted QA’s commitment to the preservation of endangered animals, the company said.

“Rewild the Planet” is the second chapter of an initiative committed to preserving wildlife and endangered animals under “WeQare” sustainability program.

The program is based on the core pillars of sustainability – environment, society, economy, and culture. It showcases the airline’s commitment to environmental awareness includes a “zero tolerance policy to the illegal transportation of endangered wildlife,” the airliner said.

Qatar Airways has also voiced plans to raise awareness about animal trafficking, improving detection, and sharing intelligence and best practice within the airline industry.

But breaking records and wild life-preserving aren’t the only things QA is standing out for.

The airline has high hopes to also become the first airline in the Middle East to trial the new Travel Pass “Digital Passport” mobile application.

This App will allow travellers to check COVID test results, verify their eligibility to travel and share their eligibility status with with the airline and other stakeholders – even before stepping foot into the airport.

