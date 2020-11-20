28 C
Doha
Friday, November 20, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Technology

Five apps to enhance your home workouts

By Marwan Elwaraki

-

Top StoriesHealth & TechnologyTechnology
[Pexels]

Naturally, home workout apps saw a spike in usage when international lockdowns kicked in earlier this year. Around the world, people sought ways to maintain their fitness without compromising their safety, a trend that was quickly picked up by creators of home workout apps.

Though Qatar has eased off on its restrictions, concerns over catching the novel coronavirus remain for many, especially in closed-space gyms.

To assist you on your quest for fitness, we’ve tried and tested several apps over the past few months and are excited to share our top five home workout apps.

#1 – Seven – 7 Minute Workout

If you’re looking for an introduction to home workouts you should check out the seven-minute workout. Ideal for the ‘busy bods’ this is a short exercise routine that only requires a very short amount of time from you.

To get started, try using it once a day when you first wake up to help build a routine. Over time, you may find yourself doing the workout two or three times a day.

Read also: All you need to know about Sony’s new Playstation 5 in Qatar

The seven-minute workout is great because it requires little commitment and no equipment. A quick search on the App Store will show many apps that have adopted this workout routine.

You can download it for free on your iPhone or Android phone.

#2 – Nike Training Club

Nike has a free app for those looking for a more robust workout plan. Nike Training Club features almost 200 workouts that you can do from your home. Workouts are accompanied with video guides that automatically switch as you move from one exercise to another. The app even has an Apple Watch companion app that tracks your calories and shows you how much time is left on each exercise.

Read also: Five essential apps to use in Qatar

The workouts on Nike Training Club range from beginner to experienced, with many requiring no equipment.

What we love most about Nike Training Club is how the variety of workouts available combined with the tailored plans lead to a unique workout experience that can help you stay motivated to exercise. You can download Nike Training Club for free on your iPhone or Android phone.

#3 – 30 Day Fitness

The biggest reason people quit exercising is due to lack of motivation. This often happens because results are not seen as quickly as we expect. 30 Day Fitness takes you up on that challenge. The app challenges you to believe that you’ll see progress after a month of working out, and all you have to do is show up.

The concept behind the app is great as it gives people a date to look forward to and work towards. Similar to Nike Training Club, the exercises also feature video guides.

Read also: Five hidden iPhone tricks you’ve never seen before

30 Day Fitness is available to download for free but it requires you to start a subscription up-front. You can try it out free for seven days; followed by a payment of $5/month. If you’re looking to invest in your fitness, this app is great for it.

You can get started by downloading 30 Day Fitness on your iPhone or Android phone.

#4 – 22 Pushups

This is an interesting one. If you’re looking to grow your upper body with pushups, 22 Pushups is a great app for you to try out.

To get started, place your iPhone on the floor beneath your chest. The app then automatically counts your pushups using your camera and microphone. It’s a truly great experience seeing the app react to your movements. You can view your workout video when you’re done exercising and even share it to social media (if you really really want to).

22 Pushups is available to download on the App Store for free. Optional in-app purchases allow you to unlock different training voices. These include replica voices of Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Attenborough, and even Donald Trump!

#5 – CARROT Fit

We decided to leave this one for the end…

CARROT Fit reimagines the seven-minute workout with its 7 Minutes in Hell workout! The actual exercises are the same as those in the regular seven-minute workout, the twist is in the audio guidance.

Instead of giving you a generic countdown or motivational pushes, CARROT Fit uses sarcasm and creativity to encourage you to complete the workout. The sadistic sense of humour in CARROT Fit is not made for everyone, but it is a favourite app because of it. Watch the app’s trailer to know what I mean.

Read also: Where to buy the iPhone 12 in Qatar

If you want to do your workouts with a comedic twist then CARROT Fit is definitely for you. The app is available on the App Store for $4.99.

These are just five of our favourite apps (and one magical bed) to help you stay fit at home. What apps do you like to use to stay fit?

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:06

The Round Up | 19 Nov 2020

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in Doha on The Round Up today ⚽ FIFA mulls mandatory maternity leave for women players ✈️ Qatar Airways, Air Canada ‘codeshare’ 🛄 Hamad International...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

How myths surrounding ADHD fuel stigma of condition

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Despite what you may have heard, ADHD is not just a ‘fake excuse’ for sloppiness or laziness. For someone without ADHD, leaving the house in...
Read more
Sports

FIFA mulls mandatory maternity leave for women players

Sana Hussain - 0
Female footballers to receive a 14-week paid leave FIFA is set to propose maternity leave for female players, the football governing body announced on Thursday,...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

‘No chances’ of the blockade ending soon says UAE official after...

Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Abu Dhabi’s ambassador to Washington continues to justify the illegal blockade on Qatar three years on. The UAE’s Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba,...

Qatar in talks to host historic Pacquiao fight

News

Qatar to host European Drive-In Film Festival

News

Authorities to prosecute over 400 people for face mask violations

News

All you need to know about Sony’s new Playstation 5 in...

Technology

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

00:01:36

Qatar’s Filipino community mobilise for typhoon victims

DN TV Muhammad Muneeb - 0
The Filipino community in Qatar, which is known for its compassion and unity, has been working tirelessly to gather donations to aid those affected...
Read more

Experience the Magic of Cinema at the First-Ever Hybrid Edition of the 8th Ajyal Film Festival – From Home or on the Big Screen

Where To Go & What To Do Doha News Team - 0
Seven international feature films including Majid Majidi’s acclaimed Sun Children screened in-person as part of Ajyal public programme The Doha Film Institute’s (DFI) 8th Ajyal Film Festival...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘No chances’ of the blockade ending soon says UAE official after hopes of possible breakthrough

News Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Abu Dhabi’s ambassador to Washington continues to justify the illegal blockade on Qatar three years on. The UAE’s Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba,...
Read more

Qatar in talks to host historic Pacquiao fight

News Sana Hussain - 0
Manny Pacquiao, Terence Crawford or Kell Brook could take the stage in Doha’s first ever boxing match Qatar is hoping to host its first ever...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.